Love is blind: Three sisters in UP’s Rampur reportedly elope with a man they were all in love with

It is often heard that two girls had a crush on the same boy. However, it is rare to find that two sisters are in a love affair with the same boy without either of them having any problem with the other. It is even rarer to find three siblings head over heels in love with the same guy. But this strange occurrence is said to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district where three sisters have allegedly eloped away with a man they were all madly in love with.

This curious love story of three women with one man came to light one week ago, when the trio absconded away from their home without informing their parents or other relatives. Panicked by the sudden disappearance of all three sisters at the same time, the relatives embarked on a silent search mission to ascertain their location and bring them back home.

The three real sisters went missing from their house about eight days ago. Since the disappearance of the three sisters, the family members have been searching for them in the nearby villages. The family members had also reached out to extended relatives and acquaintances to inquire about their whereabouts but no trace of the three sisters has been found yet.

While the lookout for the three sisters has been carried out discreetly, the word spread in the village and surrounding area of the disappearance of the three girls. This gave rise to various kinds of rumours and speculations among the villagers about the possible cause of their disappearance. One of the rumours that is gaining prominence is about the love affair of the three sisters with the same man.

Speculations are rife that all three sisters were besotted with the same man and they have possibly eloped away with him. It is also being reported that two of the three sisters are adults while one is minor. Fearing disgrace and ignominy, the family has so far remained muted about their disappearance and refrained from filing a complaint with the police. In a report published on Live Hindustan, station officer Ravindra Kumar confirmed that the family has not filed a complaint and that the police will take appropriate action if a complaint is filed in the case.

Nevertheless, Rampur Police has taken cognisance of the case and ordered the Azimnagar police station in charge to launch a probe into the matter.

आपके द्वारा किये गये टवीट के सम्बंध में थाना प्रभारी अजीमनगर को जॉच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित कर दिया है। — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) September 28, 2021

One of the three sisters is divorced, the minor girl too insisted on staying with the man: Reports

A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says the eldest of the three sisters was the first to fall in love with the man. She then got married and moved to her in-laws’ place. Some months later, she got divorced from her husband and returned to her paternal home. Once back, she came to know that the man she was in love with was now dating her younger sister. Now both the sisters were having a love affair with the same man.

When he decided to elope with both the sisters who were also his lovers, the third sister, who is also a minor, decided she also wanted to join in. After this, the three sisters reportedly eloped away with the said man.