Viral video: Congress supporters in UP waiting for Priyanka Gandhi have no idea who she is

The Congress supporters had gathered to greet the senior Congress leader, were seen wondering what position Priyanka Gandhi holds in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Congress supporters waiting for Priyanka Gandhi have no idea who is she
Priyanka Gandhi, image via Twitter
1

As the high-octane Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections near, a video clip from July has gone viral on social media. It shows clueless Congress fans assembled to welcome Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, without having the slightest clue as to who she is or what is her name.

The video was originally posted on July 16, 2021, wherein a news anchor from Global Bharat News can be seen interacting with the Congress supporters led by one Narendra Gautam, who had assembled to welcome Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her two-day election-preparation visit to Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, when the journalist asks one of the supporters, identified as Jainuddin, as to whom is he waiting for, at first the Congress supporters says Mayawati. Startled at the answer, the Global News anchor repeats that Jainuddin is waiting for Mayawati. Quickly then, on being prompted by the people standing nearby, Jainuddin rectified his mistake and replied “Priyanka Gandhi”.

The news anchor further asks Jainuddin, “Who is Priyanka Gandhi?” To which the man replied that she is the Mukhyamantri (Chief Minister) of the state.

The journalist poses the same question to many Congress supporters standing amidst the crowd. All of them seem to have no clue as to whom they are waiting for or who exactly Priyanka Gandhi is.

The persistent journalist then reaches out to another supporter who says excitedly that he is waiting for Sonia Gandhi, while the other amusingly says that he is waiting for Maneka Gandhi! At this point when the anchor quips that the supporter, identified as Ram Sumiran, is waiting for Maneka Gandhi, the Congress loyalist quickly corrects himself, only to make matters worse. This time, with utmost conviction, Ram Sumiran says that he has been waiting for “Premika Gandhi”.

The snippet from the July video has been making rounds on social media again today leaving Netizens amused. Some opined that the Congress had collected a paid crowd to cheer for the Congress leader.

Interestingly, Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday, September 12, had stated that the party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under the leadership of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Asked about the Chief Minister’s face in UP polls, Khurshid had stated: “We will be fighting the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She is working hard to ensure that we win. Later on, she may announce the chief minister’s face.”

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In 2007, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and with some special appearances by Priyanka, the Congress had managed to win only 7 seats.

