Mukund Jha, the President of BJYM South Kolkata was hospitalized with head injuries in West Bengal’s SSKM hospital on Monday, September 27, after he was brutally assaulted by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons during the attack on BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh during the by-poll campaign at Bhabanipur constituency.

The National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter to apprise about the same. “TMC goons brutally attacked Sri Mukund Jha, President of @BJYM South Kolkata & our karyakartas at Bhawanipore today. CM Mamata Banerjee’s silence on such dreaded attacks is another blood soaked feather on her cap in successfully decimating democracy in Bengal”, Tweeted Surya sharing pictures of the injured Mukund Jha.

The TMC supporters had allegedly grabbed hold of Mukund Jha and injured him when Dilip Ghosh, yesterday, moved ahead with the rally towards the Harish Mukherjee road.

TMC workers attack BJP’s national VP Dilip Ghosh before Bhabanipur by-poll in West Bengal

On the last day of the campaign in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur Constituency, Trinamool Congress supporters clashed with BJP workers and attacked Dilip Ghosh, National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to reports, Dilip Ghosh was physically assaulted by TMC supporters during the attack while another BJP worker was seriously wounded.

Dilip Ghosh posted a tweet after the incident and expressed concerns about the safety of public representatives in West Bengal and claimed that the incident was a planned attack organized by the TMC workers.

The incident happened just before the Bhabanipur by-poll and the Election Commission of India sought a report from the West Bengal government over the Bhabanipur incident.