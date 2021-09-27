Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengal clashed with BJP workers during a recent rally and attacked Dilip Ghosh, National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to reports, Dilip Ghosh was physically assaulted by TMC supporters during the attack while another BJP worker was seriously wounded.

TMC’s violent politics on the last day of the campaign! TMC goons attacked BJP workers, including BJP’s National Vice President Shri @dilipghoshbjp

Why are they so afraid of the BJP? The fear of Nandigram still torments Pishi? #AbaroHarbeMamata pic.twitter.com/BBV0HoRWZr — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) September 27, 2021

The incident reportedly took place near Jagubabur Bazar, Bhowanipore during a campaign rally led by Dilip Ghosh. A group of TMC supporters in an auto followed Dilip Ghosh at the rally and soon engaged in a confrontation while distributing TMC leaflets, chanting anti Dilip Ghosh and anti BJP slogans.

When Dilip Ghosh entered a Covid Vaccination Centre to avoid the possible clash, the TMC supporters followed and dragged him out of the vaccination centre and physically assaulted him. Later, ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans were heard from the TMC supporters and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans given by the BJP workers as Ghosh found his way out of the attack.

After that, when Ghosh moved ahead with the rally towards the Harish Mukherjee road, TMC supporters allegedly grabbed hold of a BJP man and injured him, severely spilling blood. The man was later hospitalized.

The incident also happens just before the Bhowanipore by-poll and the Election Commission of India sought report from the West Bengal government over the Bhowanipore incident.

BREAKING: #ECI seeks report from #WestBengal Govt over #Bhawanipore ruckus today by 4pm today. — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) September 27, 2021

Dilip Ghosh posted a tweet after the incident today and expressed concerns about the safety of public representatives in West Bengal and claimed that the incident was a planned attack organized by the TMC workers.

1.2 The planned attack at Jagubabur Bazaar , Bhawanipore today was a plot to kill me by TMC goons and thugs . This highlights the heinous, horrific nature of the ruling party.



Can healthy elections be conducted after this incident ?? — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) September 27, 2021

He said, “How safe is the life of the common man in this state when public representative are being attacked in Bhabanipur, the home turf of Madam Chief Minister ?” He added, “The planned attack at Jagubabur Bazaar, Bhawanipore today was a plot to kill me by TMC goons and thugs. This highlights the heinous, horrific nature of the ruling party. Can healthy elections be conducted after this incident ??”

Political violence has been cause for extreme concern in the state with BJP workers being murdered and raped following TMC’s victory in the assembly elections. Multiple cases have been registered by the CBI over the matter and several arrests have been made as well. Despite that, the spate of violence has not stopped.