On Friday (September 24), fugitive and radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik took to Facebook to hunt for a ‘virtuous’ daughter-in-law’ who can propagate Islam to non-Muslims.

In his matrimonial post on Facebook, Naik wrote, “I am looking for a wife for my son Fariq, a virtuous Muslim Girl of good character, such that my son and his wife can be a source of guidance and strength for each other. If you are the father or relative of a girl you think is eligible, and who agrees to look into this, I would humbly request you to respond to this post with the required information.” The hate preacher listed out the qualities that he has been actively seeking in the future wife for his son.

One of the necessary qualities that such a girl must possess is the art of proselytism (Da’wah). He outlined, “Passionate about Da’wah and spreading the teachings of Islam…Willing to fully support and encourage her husband in Da’wah activities.”

Zakir Naik has been infamous for misleading non-Muslims and converting them during his live Q and A sessions. As such, he has looking for similar qualities in his daughter-in-law.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Zakir Naik

One of the ‘preferable qualities’ that Zakir Naik wants in his son’s wife is Da’eeyah i.e. propagation of Islam among non-Muslims and Muslims. It, therefore, comes as no surprise as to why his son Fariq Naik has proselytism listed in his marriage biodata. Under the sub-heading of Islamic activities, Fariq’s achievement has been outlined as, “Assists his father in his Da’wah activities.” Interestingly, he is also the recipient of the first prize in the ‘International Da’wah Training programme’, which was conducted by Zakir Naik himself.

Screengrab of the Facebook post

Interestingly, Zakir Naik’s wife Farhat is also involved as ‘Da’eeyah’. In fact, his two daughters are also actively involved in converting non-Muslims to Islam and propagating the religion among them.

Zakir Naik link emerges in UP mass conversion racket

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh had unearthed a mass conversion scandal after the arrest of one Umar Gautam and his aide. Reportedly, the duo ran an organisation named Islamic Dawah Centre(IDC), along with their other associates, to mass convert people into Islam through inducements such as marriage, job and money and mental pressure. They were accused of targeting differently-abled children to convert and using them as human bombs.

Moreover, the investigation had also revealed the illegal foreign funding received by Gautam and his accomplices. As per an India Today report, Islamic Dawah Centre- Umar Gautam’s organization was in touch with infamous Islamist preacher Zakir Naik’s aide. The investigation led by the ATS is also trying to establish the funding links to ascertain the motive of the Islamic Dawah Centre run by Umar Gautam and his accomplice.