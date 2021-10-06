Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in the Hindu epic Ramayan passed away. He was 82 years old. He was keeping unwell since past few months and last night suffered a heart attack. His nephew Kaustubh Trivedi confirmed his death.

After his death, condolences started pouring in from his colleagues and fans.

Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe😥 Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De…I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman … 🙏😥 pic.twitter.com/RtB1SgGNMh — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) October 6, 2021

Sad to know about the demise of well known theatre,tv & film actor #ArvindTrivedi ji due to massive heart attack.

My heartfelt condolences to his entire family & near ones.

ॐ शांति !

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4UOHPrvZEd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 6, 2021

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in the same serial said that he lost a father figure and a guide in Arvind Trivedi.Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, too, took to Twitter to express condolences.

In his career spanning over 40 years, he acted in close to 300 Gujarati and Hindi films. Other than Ramayan, he also acted in ‘Vikram aur Betaal’. He was also a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996 from Sabarkantha constituency. He was also the acting chairman of the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC) following the resignation of filmmaker Vijay Anand from the post.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Doordarshan had aired the popular Hindu epics Mahabharat and Ramayan across all platforms and topped the ratings, crashing servers.