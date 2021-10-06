Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Hindu epic Ramayan, passes away, condolences pour in

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Doordarshan had aired the popular Hindu epics Mahabharat and Ramayan across all platforms and topped the ratings, crashing servers.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan passes away
Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in the Hindu epic Ramayan passed away. He was 82 years old. He was keeping unwell since past few months and last night suffered a heart attack. His nephew Kaustubh Trivedi confirmed his death.

After his death, condolences started pouring in from his colleagues and fans.

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in the same serial said that he lost a father figure and a guide in Arvind Trivedi. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, too, took to Twitter to express condolences.

In his career spanning over 40 years, he acted in close to 300 Gujarati and Hindi films. Other than Ramayan, he also acted in ‘Vikram aur Betaal’. He was also a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996 from Sabarkantha constituency. He was also the acting chairman of the Censor Board for Film Certification (CBFC) following the resignation of filmmaker Vijay Anand from the post.

