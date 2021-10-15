Sources have confirmed to OpIndia that Indian student Vishal Jood who was lodged in a jail in Australia after being falsely accused by Khalistanis, has been released from custody today.

As per NRI Herald, Jood’s release has been confirmed by his lawyers, however, information pertaining to his location will be kept concealed considering potential security threats.

“Vishal Jood’s lawyers @OpalLegal have confirmed that Vishal was this morning released from custody. Given the threats that have been made against him, his current location will not be disclosed,” it Tweeted.

On September 2, Magistrate K Thomson’s Parramatta LC Court 13 had ordered the release of Vishal Jood on October 15, 2021. As per reports, in a plea bargain, NSW’s Department of Public Prosecutors dropped eight charges that included the racial hate crime charges against Jood.

Arrested on false charges

24-year-old Vishal Jood who hails from Haryana and currently pursuing higher studies in Australia was arrested for his alleged involvement in three crimes in Sydney on April 16.

He was arrested by the Australian Police after a group of Indians clashed with Khalistani elements in Australia during the peak of the farmers’ protest in India.

While the Khalistanis, despite attacking the local Hindus, insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allegedly burning an Indian flag were named as victims, Jood was charged with damage to property, affray, and assault after a group of Indian students retaliated.

Hindu community leader who had helped Jood attacked

We reported on Thursday how a business establishment owned by Yogesh Khattar, the President of Hindu organization Arya Pritinidhi Sabha, was attacked by Khalistani elements in Sydney’s North Mead.

It is imperative to note that Khattar who came under an attack just a day prior to Jood’s release, had helped and supported him fight his legal case.

Khattar claimed that the Khalistanis were trying to trap him just as they had trapped Jood. “These Khalistani elements are vicious, they plan, plot and execute to propagate their hate-filled agendas,” he said further.

In a well-planned conspiracy, a false ‘victory rally event for Jood’ and fake video was being promoted on social media using Khattar’s name and number. The Hindu leader had even received a call from NSW Police Multicultural liaison officer on October 13 about the same. However, Khattar clarified that no such event was being organized by him.

An IT team has been deputed by the police to urgently look into the digital footprints of the fake video.