In Australia, a business establishment owned by Yogesh Khattar, the President of Hindu organization Arya Pritinidhi Sabha, was attacked by Khalistani elements in Sydney’s North Mead on Thursday.

Khattar had helped and supported Hindu Vishal Jood fight his legal case where he was falsely accused and trapped by the Khalistanis in April this year.

While speaking with The Australia Today, Khattar said, “I generally work till late at my business but left a little early yesterday. Looks like the attackers didn’t find me so angrily destroyed our vehicles.”

He claimed that the Khalistanis were trying to trap him just as they had trapped Jood. “These Khalistani elements are vicious, they plan, plot and execute to propagate their hate-filled agendas,” he said further.

False videos floating on social media misusing Khattar’s mobile number

In what Khattar calls a well-planned conspiracy, he informed that he had received a call from NSW Police Multicultural liaison officer on October 13 about some video floating on social media under his name and number.

The video and images promoted a ‘victory rally’ being organized by Khattar on October 15 at Harris Park to celebrate Jood’s release.

Fake images and videos are being circulated in the name of Khattar. Image Source: The Australia Today

“I told her (the officer) on the phone that I had no idea about any video and have not seen it. I am mostly aware of what’s going on in the community but if other community leaders and I didn’t know about this video that means someone has purposely made it to malign the Hindu community,” explained Khattar.

After reviewing the malicious content, Khattar clarified to the NSW Police’s multicultural community liaison officer that he had no plans to organize any victory rally.

He also urged the officer to investigate who had spread malicious and false content under his name and number. After consulting his lawyer, Khattar had already filed a police complaint in this matter.

However, Khattar suspects that the Khalistanis will not stop here and try to harm him physically again.

Living under threat

Khattar also revealed that he no longer feels safe. “I and my family are living in fear of an imminent attack. I suspect my business was also attacked by the same Khalistani group,” said Khattar.

After a meeting with the Hindu group president, the Parramatta Police Commander has assured that the police will be extra vigilant and that the frequency of patrol cars will be increased around his area.

The Commander has also deputed an IT team to urgently look into the digital footprints of the fake video.

Indian businesses being attacked

Another Hindu community activist from Sydney on the condition of anonymity said, “What if these people would have found Yogesh Khattar at his business and attacked? Their agenda to spread hate and animosity between communities would have been successful.”

He said that unless the NSW police takes strict action against the Khalistanis, the community will not feel safe.

Reportedly, the Khalistanis had attacked multiple Indian students studying in Sydney who had opposed them during the peak of the farmers’ protest in India.