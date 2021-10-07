Politics around Lakhimpur Kheri violence is on a rise with the opposition fueling unrest by making controversial and misleading comments. In one such attempt, Congress leader Kamru Choudhary in a debate on Times Now justified the brutal mob lynching of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers, branding them as ‘murderers’ who deserved it.

Choudhary in a rather appalling statement declared the BJP workers as criminals and said, “They do not deserve any sympathy or compensation.”

BJP workers who died in Lakhimpur were criminals. They do not deserve any sympathy or compensation: @kamru_choudhury, Congress leader, tells Padmaja Joshi on @thenewshour AGENDA. | #LakhimpurProbeAndPolitics pic.twitter.com/YCXqJ8rBXG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 6, 2021

Anchor Padmaja Joshi then goes on to ask the legitimacy of Choudhary’s claim considering an investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence is underway.

Choudhary hitting back at Joshi for shielding ‘criminals’ reiterated that the dead opponents should not be liable for any compensation for ramming their car into ‘innocent farmers’.

When asked on what basis did he declare them criminals, Choudhary says, “You want me to call the murderers as gardeners who had come to plant lotus flowers?”

Choudhary’s shocking support for ‘lynching’ and ‘mob justice’ further led to arguments in the News Hour debate. Moreover, Choudhury has retweeted snippets of the debate where he justifies the brutal lynching of BJP workers.

This is not the only Congress leader to politicize the incident.

“Let BJP workers die, Congress will give compensation”

As per a Times Now report, Congress leader Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur from Karnataka’s Koppal district declared that ‘let BJP workers die and Congress party will give them a compensation of Rs 1 crore.’

“Today, the UP government has announced a sum of Rs. 45 lacs as ex-gratia. Let the BJP workers die, we will announce a sum of 1 crore as ex-gratia from the Congress Party Fund,” he was heard saying insinuating a possibility of such deaths in the future as well.

#NewsAlert | #Karnataka Congress leader sparks controversy by allegedly mocking UP Govt’s compensation for #LakhimpurKheri victims; says, ‘Rs 1 crore compensation will be given from Congress party fund to BJP workers who died in #Lakhimpur.’



Imran with analysis. pic.twitter.com/MARMSL1pp6 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 6, 2021

Bayyapur’s remark has sparked a controversy on social media.

Every attempt is being made by the opposition and the Congress-friendly media to derail and misguide the public opinion about Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Cropped videos, misleading headlines and political gimmicks are all that one can see from the opposition to milk the tragedy.