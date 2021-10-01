The new Congress entrant Kanhaiya Kumar has claimed that he will do ‘Tukde-Tukde’ of BJP. Speaking to NDTV, the former JNUSU president and the former CPI leader, who had failed to impress the people of his hometown of Begusarai in Bihar and suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2019 election at the hands of the BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, has claimed that he would not let BJP win the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.

“The BJP calls me ‘Tukde-Tukde gang.’ I am ‘Tukde-Tukde’ for the BJP, and I will do ‘Tukde-Tukde’ of BJP”, Kanhaiya Kumar told NDTV in an interview. Echoing the Congress party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s sentiments, he added that “this party (BJP) considers Godse the father of the nation, not Gandhi. They only praise Gandhi in front of [US President Joe] Biden.”

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah a “Nathuram-banai jodi” in reference to Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Kanhaiya Kumar claimed BJP’s ideology was openly against the father of the nation.

Kanhaiya Kumar could not stop gushing praises for Rahul Gandhi, his new boss. He called Rahul Gandhi an “honest and fearless leader” who wants the truth to prevail.

“My interactions with Rahul Gandhi made me feel that he is a compassionate leader… always asked me about my mother’s well-being, my father’s health. I really appreciate that about him and these are the qualities that attract me. He is sincere, there is sincerity in his fight. He is a fearless leader who wants the truth to prevail,” he said.

While Kanhaiya Kumar has taken it upon himself to help Congress re-establish its waning career, its allies are wary of betting on him.

RJD feels Kanhaiya Kumar is ‘another Sidhu’ who would ‘destroy’ the party

Bihar’s main opposition party RJD, which is also an ally of the Congress party, took a dig at the ex-CPI leader saying that Kumar is “another Navjot Singh Sidhu” who would “destroy” the grand old party.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari mocked the Congress, calling it a sinking ship, and claimed that Kumar’s joining would make little difference to the party. “Kanhaiya Kumar’s induction won’t make any difference. He can’t save the party. Congress is a sinking ship and it has no future,” the RJD leader told reporters.

It may be noted, that Kanhaiya Kumar was welcomed into the Congress party with great fanfare by Rahul Gandhi. On September 28, when Kumar was inducted into the party, Rahul Gandhi was spotted celebrating with him at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi.

Almost unruffled by the crisis his Punjab unit was going through, Rahul Gandhi along with Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel were seen holding each other’s hands and lifting them in the air as they sought to celebrate the formal induction of Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani in the party fold.