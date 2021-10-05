The Delhi Police have arrested ten people including two women for pelting stones at a police vehicle and attacking policemen in the Seemapuri area, Shahdara on 1st October. The incident had occurred when the police had visited the area for the investigation of a case.

Ten people including two women have been arrested, in connection with stone-pelting at a police vehicle in Seemapuri, Shahdara area on 1st October. A police team had visited the area for an investigation of a case when the incident occurred: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

According to reports, five policemen were injured in the attack that occurred on Saturday, in Seemapuri of Shahdara. The police had visited the area while investigating a case when some people of the area turned hostile and attacked the police with bricks and stones.

A video from the incident had gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the police were chasing some miscreants following information on a firing incident that took place earlier in the area. A meat shop owner was attacked by some miscreants. Near the Bengali street in the D-Block vegetable market in Seemapuri, some people came out to rescue the miscreants from the police and started assaulting the police personnel.

The attack on the police injured SHO Padam Singh Rana of Seemapuri police station, ASI Ompal, ASI Vijay Kumar, ASI Mahavir and constable Mukesh. However, one accused named Moidul Sheikh was arrested from the spot.

The names of the arrested people include Moidul Sheikh, Rukhsana, Firoz, Ajay, Iqbal, Hasibul Miyan, Rahul, and Amin, as per reports. Some more accused are yet to be arrested.

Seemapuri is known to be a volatile place. Earlier, during the 2019/2020 anti-CAA protests in Delhi, Seemapuri was in the news when SIT Delhi Crime Branch revealed that a number of Bangladeshis, illegally living in the Seemapuri area were involved in the protests in Delhi. Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported at that time from the area.