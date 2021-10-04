On October 2, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered drugs from Aryan Khan, son of actor Shahrukh Khan. A report by India Today says that the drugs were hidden in the lens case owned by Khan. The other accused arrested in possession of drugs had them hidden in medicine boxes, shoes and between sanitary pads.

According to a report published in India Today, NCB sources stated that on October 3, Aryan Khan was booked under four sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). He was presented in front of the court later on Sunday. The Mumbai court had sent him in police custody for a day along with two others.

Other accused arrested in the case are Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. NCB had also arrested 5 others namely, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra & Vikrant Chhokar. These 5 will be presented in court today, on 4 October.

Image via ANI

While Aryan and two others were presented in the court on Sunday and sent to custody, the other five detained on that day would be presented in court after their medical examinations. Reports further suggest that NCB would seek remand for the five accused as well as it might lead to the drug peddlers. NCB sources said that the agency would require face-to-face interrogation to get information about who supplied them with the drugs.

NCB not to seek further custody of Aryan Khan

Later yesterday, it was reported that the NCB will not seek further custody of Aryan Khan. He will be sent to judicial custody and his lawyer will proceed for bail.

Contradictory reports suggest no drugs were found on Aryan

While the India Today report claimed drugs were found in possession of Aryan, other reports contradicted it and claimed that the agency said they did not find any drugs on Aryan. According to a report in Mid-Day, NCB officers said they had raided two rooms where the arrested accused were lodged in. They allegedly did not find any drugs on Aryan, but Arbaaz, one of the accused, had drugs (charas) hidden inside his shoes.

In a voluntary statement, Aryan told the agency that he and Arbaaz were to consume the drugs. Mid-Day quoted an officer saying, “Both were detained and taken to the NCB office. We also found incriminating WhatsApp chats on their phones, which shows their links with peddlers. We are investigating the same.”

Mid-Day further reported that NCB had told the court that Aryan was booked only on consumption charges that may attract up to one year in prison and up to Rs. 20,000/- as fine. Advocate Satish Maneshinde who presented Aryan, said to the court, “Offences are bailable… Aryan was invited by the organisers of the party as a special invitee. He just boarded the cruise and was seen with some friends and later taken into custody by the NCB. They also took his phone.”

Cordelia Cruises denied any involvement in the rave party

Cordelia Cruises issued a statement in which they denied any involvement in the case. They said, “In no way, directly or indirectly, we are connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities.”

A brief about the raid on rave party on cruise

On October 2, NCB raided a rave party that was taking place on a cruise ship. NCB said in a statement that they received a tip about the party around two weeks ago. Initially, no names of the detained persons were revealed. Later, NCB informed in a statement that they had detained and then arrested Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan on the charges of drug possession. Several raids were conducted across Mumbai in connection to the case.