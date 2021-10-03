Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, famous as ‘Natu Kaka’ in the long running TV serial Taarak Maheta Ka Oolta Chashmah, passed away today at the age of 77. The actor was suffering from prolonged illness, and was diagnosed with cancer.

Asit Kumarr Modi, creator of the show Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, informed about the death on Twitter today evening.

Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe 🙏🏻 परम कृपालु परमेश्वर उन्हें अपने चरणो में स्थान दे और परम शांति दे 🙏🏻 उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे 🙏🏻 #नटुकाका हम आपको नहीं भूल सकते 🙏🏻 @TMKOC_NTF — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) October 3, 2021

Ghanshyam Nayak was diagnosed with throat cancer in September last year, when doctors had detected a lump in his neck. After that, several tumours were removed from his body in surgery in September last year. While his health had improved after that, his situation had against deteriorated this year, and tests had confirmed that he was still carrying malignant tumours as some more spots were detected.

Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas Nayak had confirmed earlier this year that his father was undergoing radiation and chemotherapy after more spots were found in tests.

In the popular serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghanshyam Nayak played the role of Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala aka Natu Kaka, who is an employee at the electronics store run by Jethalal Gada.

Born on 12 May 1944, Ghanshyam Nayak appeared in a number of TV serials as well as films, and had worked in Gujarati theatre. As per DeshGujarat, he had appeared in about 100 Gujarati and Hindi Films and around 350 Hindi Television serials. Apart from that, he had also dubbed more than 350 Gujarati films.