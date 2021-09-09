Popular television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji and Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu, son of Jethalal, are a real life couple, reports suggest. In the serial, Tapu’s father, the character of middle-aged Jethalal, harbours a crush on his neighbour, Babita ji, who is married to one Iyer.

Dutta is 9 years senior to Anadkat, but the age difference has not come in the way of the happy couple. The family members of the two actors are also aware of the budding romance between the two and respect their decision as well as privacy. Citing a source, the report said, “Their respective families too, are not in the dark. Nobody teases them; they don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date.”

Earlier, speculations were rife amongst fans after they noticed both the actors leaving interesting emojis on each other’s Instagram posts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, inspired from a Gujarati humour, satire column ‘Duniya ne undha chashma’ by columnist Taarak Mehta has been on air for almost 13 years now. The original Gujarati columns were slightly different from the show and appeared in weekly magazine Chitralekha.