Haryana: Farmer protestors break barricades, gherao house of CM Khattar

Two days after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni threatened to hold Haryana MPs and MLAs hostage, thousands of farmer protestors gheraoed the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal on Saturday (October 2).

As per reports, the protestors tried to break through the barricades and enter the residence of the Haryana CM. In order to pacify the situation, the police had to resort to using water cannons against the incoming mob. The farmer protestors began gathering outside the house of Manohar Lal Khattar after the Centre postponed paddy procurement until October 11 this year. The farmers had earlier demanded that the procurement process begin from October 1 onwards. As a result, clashes broke out between the protestors and law enforcement authorities at several places in the State.

Reportedly, the demonstrators also tried to enter the houses of other MLAs. While speaking about the incident, a senior police officer remarked, “Peaceful protest is the right of people but if they indulge in any sort of violence or block the highways or main roads, legal action shall be taken. We are closely monitoring the situation.” In a video shared by news agency ANI, a large group of farmer protestors was seen trying to breach the security protocol outside the CM’s house in Karnal.

#WATCH Protestors break barricades, police use water cannon against them, gathered outside the residence of Haryana CM ML Khattar in Karnal after paddy procurement delayed till October 10 in Haryana pic.twitter.com/ZPWqYp1JqU — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Reportedly, the farmer protestors have erected tents outside the residence of the Haryana CM in Karnal. As such, paramilitary forces have been deployed and all roads leading to his house have been blocked. Similar tents were erected by the protestors outside the houses of MP Sunita Duggal and Subhash Sudha. BKU leader Jagdeep Singh Aulakh threatened, “Around 5,000-6,000 farmers will reach Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Karnal since he too represents the Karnal assembly constituency. Similar protests will be held across all constituencies of Haryana.”

Amidst the violent protests, Manohar Lal Khattar and State Agriculture Minister JP Dalal left for the National Capital to resolve the ongoing crisis in the State. The Haryana CM had assured, “Farmers will not have to face any problem in the paddy procurement.”

‘Will not even let dogs come out’: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni threatens violence

On Thursday (September 30), a prominent Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni threatened to hold Haryana MPs and MLAs hostage if the ruling BJP government in the State failed to procure paddy from the farmers by October 1.

“We want to warn the Haryana government, CM Manohar Lal Khattar to start purchasing paddy from (farmers) by tomorrow (October 1). Don’t boil our blood and test our patience. If you don’t start procurement, we will gherao the residences of your MLAs, MPs, and leaders,” Chaduni remarked while speaking to Aaj Tak.

He furthered cautioned, “We will put them under house arrest such that even their dog cannot step out. Dear farmers, wait until tomorrow for the government notification. If it doesn’t come, then gherao their houses. Park your tractors and loaded trollies in front of their residences, irrespective of whether they belong to the BJP or JJP.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni also said, “Even their dogs should not be allowed to come out of the houses. Make their condition like this if government notification does not come by tomorrow. We want to warn the government again that we will not sit idle. We cannot withstand the plight of a helpless farmer. If the government does not comply, the consequences will be severe and drastic.”