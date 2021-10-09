Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his interview at the India Today Conclave 2021 criticized the so called ‘analysts’ for using the video of Priyanka Gandhi sweeping floors as a tool to further the Congress party’s political ambition.

How can a lady sweeping the floor be news? – Assam CM @himantabiswa on viral video of Priyanka Gandhi sweeping guest house floor in UP. @kdscribe #ABetterNormal

Watch LIVE at https://t.co/PVwQWGB0vR pic.twitter.com/mDlyLSNlPg — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 9, 2021

The CM, after he was shown the video clip of Priyanka Gandhi sweeping floors at the event, said “.. I feel embarrassed when you asked me that a lady is sweeping floor and you give your comment. I have seen my mother sweep the floor always, so what is so special on this? I do not know why you make all these things. Then come to my house. I also do so many things and give me also publicity..” The anchor had earlier asked Sarma about his opinions on Priyanka Gandhi’s video.

When the anchor pointed out that many analysts are saying that the image of Priyanka Gandhi ‘sweeping floors’ is a game changer, Sarma said, “These analysts has mortgaged my country to a family for last so many years. These analysts are primarily responsible for mortgaging India to that one single family. Now India has changed.”

Speaking on the act of Priyanka Gandhi ‘sweeping floors’ CM said, “People like you will be impressed by these but general people of India will say, ‘what is this big thing? I do that every time’.”

CM Sarma also poked fun at the viral Priyanka Gandhi video and said, “..When she goes to a new planet like Kalpana Chawla then you tell me, look this Priyanka Gandhi is doing something great..” He also questioned how can a lady sweeping a floor become a news and also added, “..Sweeping is also not right. The way she is sweeping… It shows that she is doing it for the camera.”

Few days back, a video of Priyanka Gandhi sweeping floors of Sitapur Guest House in Uttar Pradesh appeared on social media and on Friday, she was seen sweeping the ground at a Dalit locality in Lucknow, surrounded by cameras. The Congress party and its sympathizers had declared it a turning point ahead of assembly elections in the state.

UP Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi compared Priyanka Gandhi to the Hindu Goddess Durga saying, “The BJP government is hell scared of the ‘Durga-Avatar’ of Priyanka Ji. Our leader has started the process of sweeping sway the BJP from the state. The UP CM is so rattled by the fact that due to his inability crime is at its peak today in the state, unemployment has grown many fold times.”