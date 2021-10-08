As the Congress party continues its efforts to extract maximum political mileage out of the unfortunate Lakhimpur Kheri violence, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has started doing stunts of sweeping floors. After sweeping the floor of Sitapur Guest House in UP three days ago, today she was seen sweeping the ground at a Dalit locality in Lucknow, surrounded by cameras.

Today the Congress leader had paid a surprise visit to Luvkush Nagar, a Dalit locality in Indira Nagar in Lucknow, keeping an eye on the upcoming assembly elections in the states. There, she visited the Balmiki Mandir in the locality, and picked up a broom and started sweeping the ground in the area to express solidarity with the locals.

Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by another woman in cleaning the ground, and her supporters were chanting ‘Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad’ while she was sweeping for the cameras. While some people were taking selfies keeping Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the background, others were taking photos and videos of her stunt on their mobile phones.

“This is a sign of self-respect and simplicity. Crores of women clean their houses with a broom every day,” she said after sweeping the ground.

Uttar Pradesh Congress posted the video saying that sweeping is a work of self-respect, and they tagged the official Twitter handle of UP CM Yogi Adityanath advising him to change his thoughts.

Evidently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performed this act responding to UP CM Yogi Adityanath who had taken a dig at her for sweeping the floor of a guest house in Sitapur where she was kept in custody. When reporters had asked him about images of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping the floor of the guest house viral, the CM had quipped that the voters feel that she is good at it. “Janta unko ishi layak banana chahti hai (people want to make her capable of doing such tasks),” Yogi Adityanath told CNN18 during an interview.

Congress party had objected to this comment by the UP CM, and UP Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that he is “hell scared of the ‘Durga Avatar’ of Priyanka-ji”.

On October 5, she was stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri by Uttar Pradesh police, and was detained and lodged at Sitapur Guest House. There, she was seen sweeping the floor of the guest house in a video that had gone viral.