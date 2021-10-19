South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho has been winning hearts globally. As the recently concluded drama series Hometown Cha Cha Cha gained love and praise from K-Drama fans worldwide, the actor and his co-star Shin Min-a have been ruling headlines and social media.

However, a recent scandal has dragged the famous actor’s name over many unpleasant accusations. So much so that the actor is now facing a barrage of negative comments and discussions on social media, especially in his country.

As per reports, in a recently shared social media post, an unknown woman named ‘A’ had claimed that she is the ex-girlfriend of “Actor K” and she has suffered a lot due to his deception.

“I’m here to accuse the dual and shameless real personality of a popular actor, K“, the post stated, claiming that this ‘Actor K’ had forced her to undergo an abortion.

“He demanded a one-sided sacrifice from me, using the excuses that he was sensitive due to his filming schedule and that he had become a star now. He fooled me under the guise of marriage and forced me to get rid of my precious baby,” read the post, as per Kbizoom.com.

In that post, A shared that she had started dating Actor K in early 2020 and had got pregnant in July 2020. She claimed that Actor K convinced her to have an abortion, stating that the pregnancy may hurt him financially and affect his career. A claimed that Actor K had persuaded her to have an abortion by convincing her that he will marry her soon.

As per reports, though the post did not reveal the name of Actor K, readers and fans soon figured out that there are enough clues in the post to say that Actor K was none other than Kim Seon-ho.

Coincidentally, the day the post was shared was the day when the series finale of Hometown Cha Cha Cha was aired, on October 17.

The post concluded by saying that even though Actor K had persuaded her to get an abortion with a promise of marriage, he soon broke up with her, leaving her emotionally devastated and feeling cheated.

Kim Seon-ho is Actor K? Ads are being removed

As per reports in Korean media, on Monday, journalist and famous YouTuber Lee Jin-ho identified Actor K as Kim Seon-ho. Soon, the speculations spread all over the internet and though the actor’s agency Salt Entertainment and the actor himself maintained silence, everyone else was talking about it.

As condemnation and criticism grew, slamming the actor for his behaviour, soon advertisements featuring Kim Seon-ho started to be taken down. Korea Herald has reported that Dominos Pizza Korea has taken down their ads featuring the actor. The images of Kim Seon-ho have also been removed from the official social media channels of Dominos Pizza in the country.

Canon Korea, who had shot some very popular and acclaimed ads featuring the dimpled actor has also taken down the ads. Another popular Korean brand Food Bucket has also taken down Kim’s ads.

Kim Seon-ho’s agency cancels his press conference

As the scandal triggered a massive social media discussion all over Korea, Kim Seon-ho’s agency Salt Entertainment has released a statement saying that they are currently verifying the claims made and trying to access the situation.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho’s fans have started countering the adverse claims, stating that they will initiate legal action against people or organisations who defame the actor without solid facts.

Kim Seon-ho was scheduled to hold a press meet on Tuesday, following the massive success of his drama series Hometown Cha Cha Cha. But the agency has cancelled the press meet.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha has been in Netflix Top Ten list for weeks

Kim Seon-ho had recently starred in tvN’s superhit drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. He played Hong Du-sik, a brilliant engineer who chooses to live in his beautiful seaside village and work multiple minimum-wage jobs after suffering deep personal trauma and loss.

Actress Shin Min-a has played the role of Dr Yoon Hye-jin, a successful big city dentist who moves to the seaside village to open a clinic, and eventually falls in love with Hong Du-sik. The series had focused on the simple rural lives of the people in a scenic coastal village. Its portrayal of a healthy romance, co-operation, friendships and social harmony among the people in the coastal village had won many hearts.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episodes often remained on Netflix’s top ten list worldwide. With the final episodes aired on October 16 and 17, it remained Netflix number 7 most-watched show all over the world. The romantic chemistry of Kim Seon-ho and Shin-Min-ah had won many hearts, creating its own fandom. The show enjoyed wide popularity among Indian viewers too.

Actor Kim Seon-ho had earlier played popular roles in dramas such as Start-Up and ‘Strongest Deliveryman, but Hometown Cha Cha Cha has made him a household name.