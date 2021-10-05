Indore Police arrests Bangladeshi smuggler and sex racket mastermind from Surat

Indore police arrested a wanted Bangladeshi smuggler and a sex racket mastermind, Munir ul Dazi, from Surat on Friday, 1st October, 2021.

According to reports, Munir ul Dazi was a Bangladeshi pimp who smuggled innocent girls from Bangladesh to India. He was also accused of making the girls addicted to drugs and providing them Indian citizenship through illegal means. Munir ul Dazi confessed that he was involved in a sex-racket between India and Bangladesh. According to reports, the 28 year old Bangladeshi used to marry girls and lure them into prostitution. He also used to bring girls to India by promising them jobs.

Indore SP Ashutosh Baaghri had said that the police have already jailed 30 people accused of bringing in Bangladeshi girls and dragging them into prostitution. The police had also rescued 21 Bangladeshi girls from these Bangladeshi pimps Munir ul Dazi targeted vulnerable orphan girls and trapped them on the pretext of providing jobs. Munir kept the girls in Kolkata after smuggling them through the border where they were trained and then sent to Mumbai for the next step. The girls were then put into prostitution and supplied according to the demand.

Reports said that the police were working on an operation to bust the racket for a long time rescuing 21 girls in the last 11 months. The police operation also resulted in the arrest of individuals named Sagar, Afreen, Amreen and others while Munir ul Dazi was on the run.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while investigating the human trafficking case in Bengaluru filed a charge sheet against 13 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in a special NIA court.

During the investigation, it was found that the thirteen charge-sheeted accused had crossed into India illegally. They also lured women from Bangladesh into India on the pretext of getting them jobs. These women were confined and sexually exploited in rented lodgings. The accused had also obtained faked identity cards such as Aadhaar cards, PAN card, for themselves as well as their victims.