Jacqueline Fernandez was dating conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Nora Fatehi was gifted BMW car, claims lawyer

It is suspected that the money Sukesh Chandrashekhar earned through extortion was used to buy expensive gifts for Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

OpIndia Staff
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was dating conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, the latter’s lawyer has claimed. “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth,” lawyer Anant Malik has claimed.

Anant Malik said about Nora Fatehi, “Nora Fatehi claims to be a victim but she was gifted a BMW car.” “They (Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez) are the ultimate beneficiaries; this is why they are being called for questioning,” the lawyer added.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore from former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife, Aditi Singh. Jacqueline has missed four ED summons related to the matter.

Nora Fatehi, meanwhile, issued a statement on the matter on the 14th of October. “Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation,” she said in the statement.

According to an India Today report, it is suspected that the money Sukesh Chandrashekhar earned through extortion was used to buy expensive gifts for the two actresses.

 

