Ever since NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, NCP leader Nawab Malik has been levelling a slew of allegations against the officer. Today, Kranti Redkar Wankhede took to Twitter to respond to one such accusation meted out against her husband by the Maharashtra minister, questioning his religious identity.

Sharing photographs of their Hindu marriage, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, a Marathi actress by profession and Sameer Wankhede’s wife, confirmed that they had never converted to any other religion and had gotten married under the Hindu Marriage Act, 2017.

She also stated that her husband’s first marriage to Dr Shabana Qureshi took place under the Special Marriages Act, proving that he never misrepresented his identity as a Muslim in order to collect ‘benefits’, as Malik claimed.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede Tweeted: “Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus.We hv never converted to any other religion. V respect all religions. Sameer’s father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more. Sameer’s ex-marriage ws under special marriage act, divorced in 2016.Ours in hindu marriage act 2017”.

Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus.We hv never converted to any other religion.V respect all religions.Sameer’s father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more.Sameer’s ex-marriage ws under special marriage act,divorced in 2016.Ours in hindu marriage act 2017 pic.twitter.com/BDQsyuvuI7 — Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) October 25, 2021

NCP leader Nawab Malik claims that Sameer Wankhede is Muslim and his father’s name is ‘Dawood’.

The NCB director’s wife’s response came after Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, on Monday, claimed that Sameer Wankhede is Muslim and his father’s name is ‘Dawood’. The NCP leader had also released a photo of Wankhede from his first wedding to Dr Shabana Qureshi, insinuating that Sameer Wankhede claimed to be Hindu and forged his caste certificate in order to be selected in the civil services.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Sameer Wankhede responds to Nawab Malik’s jibe questioing his religious identity

Hours after Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted the birth certificate supposedly of Sameer Wankhede, the latter made a statement confirming that his father is Hindu and his mother is Muslim.

“I would like to express that my father Sh Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede retired as Senior Police Inspector of State Excise Department, Pune on 30.06.2007. My father is a Hindu and my mother Late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim. I belong to a composite, multi-religious and secular family in true Indian tradition and I am proud of my heritage,” Wankhede said in a press release.

Wankhede strongly condemned the tirade against him asserting: “The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy. It is intended to malign me, my family, my father and my late mother.”

NCP Minister Nawab Malik targets NCB zonal director

Recently, Nawab Malik of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alleged that Sameer Wankhede was in the Maldives during the pandemic when many Bollywood celebrities were vacationing there as well. He alleged that ‘vasuli’ (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and said he even has photographs to establish the same.

In response, Sameer Wankhede said: “The minister is saying wrong things. It is an absolute lie. I went to the Maldives with my children for a vacation. I took proper permission from the competent authority for the same. I didn’t meet anyone and I don’t want to give any further clarification on these kinds of accusations. In December, I was in Mumbai, at the time when he said I was in Dubai. This can be investigated.”

Wankhede added: “My family is continuously being attacked — from my sister to my father. This is only because I am fighting for the truth and against drug activity. I will take appropriate legal action as the minister has levelled many wrong accusations. I will take legal recourse. We have a justice system, I will take their help after taking permission from my seniors.”

He had confirmed that he will be sending a legal notice to NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for levelling allegations against him in connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

On October 11, Sameer Wankhede had also lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra police where he said that he was being subjected to illegal surveillance. According to reports, NCB officials had taken this matter to senior officials of the Mumbai police and lodged a complaint about being followed by the Mumbai police officials.