Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said that he will be sending a legal notice to NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for levelling allegations against him in connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Rejecting the allegations made by Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede said that Malik should give evidence instead of levelling allegations.

Talking about his visit to the Maldives that Malik had alleged to be part of some nexus with Bollywood, Wankhede told Republic TV that he had gone to the Maldives with his family using his own money, and he had taken due permission before the vacation. He asked if he had done a crime by going to the Maldives using his own salary. He also said that he has never visited Dubai, and called it a blatant lie, refuting the charges made by Malik.

Referring to continuous allegations made against him in the last few days after the NCB busted the rave party in a cruise ship and arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Sameer Wankhede said that his dead mother has been attacked, his father and sister have been targeted and abuse.

Sameer Wankhede added that he is being personally targeted by minister Nawab Malik because he has booked a case in which Malik’s relative is involved. In January this year, Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by NCB in connection with a drug case. Sameer Khan was arrested in a connection with a case where 200 kilograms of marijuana was seized from Bandra. He was released on bail in September, after spending 8 months in jail.

Yasmeen Wankhede, lawyer and Sameer Wankhede’s sister also refuted the allegations by NCP, saying the minister should felicitate the NCB officer instead for works he has been doing against drugs.

Earlier today, Nawab Malik had accused Sameer Wankhede of ‘extortion’, and released some photographs of Yasmeen Wankhede in the Maldives. He had said, “A special officer was brought in to the NCB after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. CBI is investigating the case but the mystery over his suicide or murder remains unresolved. But the NCB is now after the film industry. Dozens of actors were paraded before the NCB. Rhea Chakraborty was implicated.”

Alleging a link between Sameer Wankhede and Bollywood, Malik had questioned why Wankhede was visiting the Maldives when several Bollywood celebrities were visiting the nation at the same time. “During the pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives. Sameer Wankhede must clarify what he and his family members were doing there at that time,” he said. Malik also added that Wankhede should clarify whether he was in Dubai.

Nawab Malik later posted photographs Yasmeen Wankhede had posted on her social media accounts to prove that the family had visited Maldives. He had also said, “We are very clear. All this extortion took place in Maldives and Dubai”.