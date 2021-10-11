Just as the state of Maharashtra was limping back to normalcy after an impending lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government declared a bandh on Monday in solidarity with Lakhimpur Kheri ‘farmers.’

Reports of damage, violence and protests have surfaced in the media. As per Manoj Varade, BEST spokesperson, as many as nine buses have been damaged in Mumbai since morning by unidentified miscreants. The areas from which the damage was reported are Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar, and Inorbit Mall in Malad.

In Thane district, Shiv Sena workers were caught on camera beating auto drivers with sticks. Taxi and auto unions had feared attacks and had warned that they will go off roads if any untoward incident takes place.

#MaharashtraBandh: Auto drivers beaten in Thane



Watch: Shiv Sena workers beat autorickshaw drivers with sticks and force them to go off road in front of Anand Ashram at Tembhi Naka in Thane.



Latest Updates: https://t.co/rHBooTIz8P pic.twitter.com/pH6yfuOhTt — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 11, 2021

Roads have been blocked and tyres put on fire in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area to forcefully impose a bandh, thereby hampering traffic and transportation. Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana took to Twitter to share a video of the blockade.

One can see smoke clouds rise amid the traffic jam, where people are just helplessly standing, trying to get on with their lives and make a living.

FRTWA shut shops on the ‘request of Shiv Sena’

President of Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, Viren Shah said that the association has decided to keep shops closed till 4 PM after they received a ‘request’ from the Shiv Sena.

However, Shah in a message shared with BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had mentioned that while the association opposes the death of the ‘farmers’ in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a statewide bandh would simply result in losses.

The association till yesterday had decided to not support the bandh. “We have suffered huge loss since last 18 months of lockdown and business now have slowly started picking up. In middle of festive season of Navratri/ Diwali where customers have started coming out to shop, let us do our business peacefully. We hope the shopkeepers are not harassed or forced to remain shut,” read a message by Shah as shared by Bhatkhalkar on Twitter.

Another video shared on social media shows Shiv Sena workers threatening shopkeepers. “Man is clearly heard telling the shopkeeper that don’t blame me later if I break your shop!” said Gandhi in her Tweet.

People in Mumbai being threatened to participate in #MaharashtraBandh. The ruling Govt of the State forcefully inconveniencing people is not going down well with the public. Man is clearly heard telling the shopkeeper that don’t blame me later if I break your shop! pic.twitter.com/zZ4t6nIPqV — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 11, 2021

It is imperative to note that Maharashtra had one of the longest and most stringent lockdowns and only now the state had slowly opened up, with restrictions.

Shops shut, transportation of essential goods affected

All the APMCs across Nashik, Pune and Navi Mumbai have been kept shut today due to the bandh. As per transporters, the transportation of essentials and non-essential goods to Mumbai has also been affected.

Maharashtra: APMC market closed in Pune in support of bandh call given by Maha Vikas Aghadi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence



“The traders of the market had decided to observe the bandh and informed the farmers in advance,” says market administrator Madhukant Garad pic.twitter.com/PC8fdpyEE8 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Vegetables and fruits vendors and other hawkers have been off roads since morning in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Several shops in Thane have not opened since morning.

The streets and markets of Aurangabad also wear a deserted look.

The Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance has called for a bandh in Maharashtra today to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers



Visuals from different areas of Aurangabad city pic.twitter.com/B0vp8Ucj2q — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association said that most restaurants will keep their premises closed till 4 PM.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Sunday had issued a warning to the MVA against forcing the bandh. “If shopkeepers r “forced” to close shops Tom by any of the MVA karyakartas.. they will have to face bjp karyakartas! Police shud ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility!!” he said in a Tweet.

If shopkeepers r “forced” to close shops Tom by any of the MVA karyakartas.. they will have to face bjp karyakartas!

Police shud ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility!! @BJP4Maharashtra — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) October 10, 2021

Meanwhile, some shopkeepers are resisting the forced bandh in the state, refusing to shut shops. As per a video shared by BJP Mumbai IT Cell member Krunal Goda, a shopkeeper can be seen fighting with some alleged political workers forcing him to shut his shop.

Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP are the ruling alliance in the Maharashtra while the Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place in Uttar Pradesh.

MVA takes out rally

Shiv Sena and NCP workers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have hit the street taking out rallies in different parts of the state.

Raising anti-Modi slogans, both the NCP and Shiv Sena workers hit the streets of Thane.

A netizen took to Twitter to share a video from Bhiwandi, appealing the citizens to not venture out as the protestors have blocked roads. Some protestors can be seen deflating and puncturing vehicle tyres that are stuck due to the blockade.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has declared the bandh a ‘success’ as most choose to stay off the road fearing any attack or damage.

BJP takes a dig at MVA

Several Bhartiya Janta Party leaders have objected to the bandh imposed by the state government in solidarity with farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar from Charkop (Mumbai) in a Tweet said, “In five days, seven Hindus have been killed by Islamic terrorists in #Kashmir. Haven’t heard about a Bandh in #Maharashtra by MVA in protest of the same?”

In five days, seven Hindus have been killed by Islamic terrorists in #Kashmir. Haven’t heard about a Bandh in #Maharashtra by MVA in protest of the same? @OfficeofUT #Maharashtrabandh — Yogesh Sagar (@Yogeshsagar09) October 10, 2021

Bhatkhalkar too criticized the MVA in a Tweet by saying that this state government is only known for ‘vasooli’, ‘bandh’ and lockdown.

Voicing the apathy of small businesses, BJP MLA from Pune Siddharth Shirole said, “#Maharashtra is the only State where the Govt. itself has called for a Bandh (shut down). Traders, Businesses & professionals are yet to recover from the misfortunes caused by the #Pandemic, but once again #MVA has put politics & vendetta ahead of the lives & livelihood.”

#Maharashtra is the only State where the Govt. itself has called for a Bandh (shut down).

Traders, Businesses & professionals are yet to recover from the misfortunes caused by the #Pandemic, but once again #MVA has put politics & vendetta ahead of the lives & livelihood. — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) October 11, 2021

Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik has claimed that the bandh is being carried out ‘peacefully’ across the state.