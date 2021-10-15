More than one and a half dozen girls missing from the Singhu-Kundli farmer protest site: Report

More than one and a half dozen girls have gone missing from the protest site of farmers at the Singhu-Kundli border, the hotspot that was in the news after a mutilated corpse of a man was found hanging on a police barricade on Friday morning.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, the protest site where the alleged farmers are camping since last November had gradually devolved into a crime hub, where all sorts of unlawful activities flourish in the name of protests. This has also made it difficult for women to safely navigate the place. Similarly, local shopkeepers have also complained of bullying and harassment at the hands of the so-called farmers who are dwelling at the protest site.

As per the report, the police have been constantly getting complaints of missing girls from the colonies situated close to the Singhu-Kundli border, but they are reluctant to take action on this matter. The heft of protesters in the area is such that even after complaints are filed against them, the law enforcement officials are not willing to initiate action against them.

Additionally, the local shopkeepers in the area claim that they have been attacked with swords and spears by the protesters. Recently, a video of the Khalistani flag being installed on a vehicle in this area had also gone viral.

The report of missing girls came hot on the heels of the death of a Dalit man, who was brutally mutilated and hung to a police barricade, allegedly for blasphemy against Guru Granth Sahib. But long before his ruthless murder, there have been reports of how the camping sites have turned into breeding grounds for criminals and thugs. In April this year, a girl from West Bengal, who came here to take part in the movement, was raped. The victim girl had died later, on April 30. In March 2021, there was an incident of firing at the protest site.

Man hacked to death at Singhu-Kundli border, preliminary investigation points towards involvement of Nihang Sikhs in the brutal murder

A man was found brutally murdered with his right hand chopped and hung to a barricade at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site just outside of New Delhi on Friday morning. The incident caused a huge outrage in the area and the farmers blocked the police from reaching the site.

As per The New Indian, the man was hacked to death by Nihang Sikhs on Thursday night for allegedly desecrating the holy book Guru Granth Sahib. His right hand was chopped and tied near his body at the Kundli border, between Haryana and Delhi which has been occupied by so-called protesting farmers.

An FIR was filed and an investigation ordered into the horrifying killing of a man at the Singhu-Kundli border. Sources privy to the details of the case told OpIndia that the man who was mercilessly mutilated and killed at the Kundli border was identified as Lakhbir Singh, son of Harnam Singh. Singh, 35, hailed from Cheema Khurd village and belonged to the SC community. He is survived by his sister, Raj Kaur, estranged wife Jaspreet Kaur, and three daughters. Singh had no criminal history and had no affiliation with any political party.

As per media reports, the incident occurred around 3.30 in the morning. There is another video viral on social media where the badly beaten, brutally injured victim is seen lying helpless on the ground while some angry Nihangs surround him. The man’s chopped hand is seen lying next to him.