Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeNews ReportsNITI Aayog Delta Ranking: Seven UP aspirational districts in the top 10, Wayanad in...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

NITI Aayog Delta Ranking: Seven UP aspirational districts in the top 10, Wayanad in the bottom five

The Delta ranking is based on the incremental progress made by the districts in a quarter in different development sectors.

OpIndia Staff
Niti Aayog Delta Ranking: 7 UP districts in top 10
UP's seven out of eight aspirational districts among top 10 in Delta Ranking
5

On October 12, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that seven out of eight aspirational districts in the state had grabbed a position in the list of top 10 in the national July-August Delta Ranking. Since 2018, NITI Aayog has been giving Delta Ranking to all the 112 aspirational districts in the country.

The ranking is based on the incremental progress made by the districts in a quarter in different development sectors. Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad, Kerala, has been listed at 109th position, fourth from the bottom.

District wise performance

Odisha’s Gajapati district is at number one, while UP’s Fatehpur grabbed the second position. The main indicators that helped the district achieve a high position were basic infrastructure, agriculture and water resources, and financial inclusion and skill development.

Four out of top five districts are from UP. Wayanad in bottom five. Source: NITI Aayog

Standing at third position, UP’s Siddharthnagar made notable progress in rural road construction under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, followed by agriculture and water resources.

Sonbhadra made it to the fourth position and made noteworthy progress in financial inclusion, health and nutrition and agriculture and water resources.

Chitrakoot grabbed the fifth position in the list by improving rural road infrastructure under PMGSY and other sectors, including agriculture and financial inclusion.

Standing at sixth position Shrawasti’s performance was majorly based on agriculture, financial inclusion and health and nutrition.

Chandauli made it to the ninth position by improving internet connectivity of the gram panchayats and making notable progress in agriculture, basic infrastructure and financial inclusion.

The eighth aspirational district in UP, Balrampur, is also making stealth progress and improving its position quickly in the list. Currently, it stands at 18th position.

Wayanad’s poor performance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad managed to sustain a position in the bottom five and stood at 109th rank. Notably, Wayanad is the only district from Kerala that is among the list of aspirational districts.

The other districts in the bottom 5 are Ramgarh and Latehar in Jharkhand, Chamba in Himachal Pradesh and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP districts, Wayanad Kerala, NITI Aayog list
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
582,751FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com