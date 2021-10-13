On October 12, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that seven out of eight aspirational districts in the state had grabbed a position in the list of top 10 in the national July-August Delta Ranking. Since 2018, NITI Aayog has been giving Delta Ranking to all the 112 aspirational districts in the country.

.@NITIAayog की डेल्टा रैंकिंग, जुलाई-अगस्त, 2021 में टॉप-10 में प्रदेश के जनपद फतेहपुर, सिद्धार्थनगर, सोनभद्र, चित्रकूट, बहराइच, श्रावस्ती और चन्दौली सम्मिलित हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) October 12, 2021

The ranking is based on the incremental progress made by the districts in a quarter in different development sectors. Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad, Kerala, has been listed at 109th position, fourth from the bottom.

District wise performance

Odisha’s Gajapati district is at number one, while UP’s Fatehpur grabbed the second position. The main indicators that helped the district achieve a high position were basic infrastructure, agriculture and water resources, and financial inclusion and skill development.

Four out of top five districts are from UP. Wayanad in bottom five. Source: NITI Aayog

Standing at third position, UP’s Siddharthnagar made notable progress in rural road construction under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, followed by agriculture and water resources.

Sonbhadra made it to the fourth position and made noteworthy progress in financial inclusion, health and nutrition and agriculture and water resources.

Chitrakoot grabbed the fifth position in the list by improving rural road infrastructure under PMGSY and other sectors, including agriculture and financial inclusion.

Standing at sixth position Shrawasti’s performance was majorly based on agriculture, financial inclusion and health and nutrition.

Chandauli made it to the ninth position by improving internet connectivity of the gram panchayats and making notable progress in agriculture, basic infrastructure and financial inclusion.

The eighth aspirational district in UP, Balrampur, is also making stealth progress and improving its position quickly in the list. Currently, it stands at 18th position.

Wayanad’s poor performance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad managed to sustain a position in the bottom five and stood at 109th rank. Notably, Wayanad is the only district from Kerala that is among the list of aspirational districts.

The other districts in the bottom 5 are Ramgarh and Latehar in Jharkhand, Chamba in Himachal Pradesh and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.