An attempt by online store company Nykaa to promote the sale of condoms in the name of Navratri has attracted sharp criticism online. In its recent marketing strategy on the eve of Navratri, Nykaa put the sale of condoms dedicated to the Hindu festival Durga Puja. In the advert, Nykaa put a tag of sale and 40% off in the offer.

The screenshots of the offer was taken by activist Sunaina Holey and was shared on the social media platform. Nykaa was tagged and Sunaina asked what was the logic of Navratri and sex. She said that Hindus celebrate this holy festival and 9 goddesses are worshiped for 9 days. Durga Puja is synonymous with Navratri, where Goddess Durga fights against Mahishasura and wins and restores dharma, she said.

The user also added, “Stop insulating Hindu Gods, Goddesses and festivals. Enough is enough @MyNykaa. You better stop advertising this condom ad under the name of Navratri. @LegalLro Pls look into the matter.” The Legal Rights Observatory was also tagged to look into the matter.

Similar reactions of dissatisfaction from netizens followed after the tweet.

Another user called for a boycott of Nykaa and said, “@MyNykaa you don’t have any right to disrespect our festivals , beliefs and feelings, hoping that you would take down this type of malicious act and gather basic code of conduct and mannerism!”

One user asked, “When will you take action for all these online websites who are making fun of hindus?”

Santosh Kumar said “We need to completely boycott @MyNykaa . This is really ridiculous and highly offensive I mean how can you make such a derogatory add in such a holy week. Really disgusting and a legal action should be taken by Gov. Too much freedom is dangerous”.

It is important to note that this is not a first incident where a company or organization tried to hurt the sentiments of Hindus in the name of selling products. Be it Diwali or Holi or any other festivals, big companies often resort to advertisements bound to hurt any Hindu. The Manyavar ad also did the same thing in the past in the name of giving a new definition to the ‘Kanyadaan’ ritual.