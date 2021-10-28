Thursday, October 28, 2021
Pakistan: Islamists clash with Police over Charlie Hebdo cartoon, kill four cops

This is TLP's third countrywide protest against the Charlie Hebdo cartoons since 2017. The cartoons were first published by the French satirical magazine in 2006 and republished them last year to mark the beginning of the trail in the 2015 suicide attack on its office.

Clashes erupt in Pakistan between Islamist group TLP and police over Charlie Hebdo cartoons
At least four Pakistani policemen were killed after Islamists from the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) opened fire on the cops during the anti-blasphemy protests in Lahore. TLP is a banned Islamists outfit in Pakistan and has been protesting against the Charlie Hebdo cartoon depicting Prophet Muhammad and have been demanding expulsion of France’s ambassador and release of their leader.

The TLP protestors, armed with pistols and automatic weapons including AK 47 rifles, on Wednesday blocked one of the busiest highways and opened fire. As per police, at least four police officers were killed and 263 were wounded. TLP spokesperson has claimed that several of their members were also killed and wounded in the violent clashes.

Last week also the Islamist group had clashed with police where 3 other cops were killed. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has ordered paramilitary Rangers to be deployed under anti-terrorism laws. TLP protestors were also carrying clubs to attack the police deployed to contain the violence.

In April, too, this year, Pakistan had reached the brink of a civil war after Imran Khan government failed to contain the riots led by TLP. Many police officials had also reportedly joined the rioters to protest against Charlie Hebdo cartoons.

 

