AAP Logic: Sanjay Singh questions PM Modi if he approved of film on Godse, here is why

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjerkar had announced a biopic on Nathuram Godse on Gandhi Jayanti yesterday

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Singh
AAP's Sanjay Singh wants PM Modi to be held responsible for biopic of Godse (Image: Tribune/Sanjay Singh/Twitter)
159

On October 3, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh questioned PM Modi if he had given permission for making a biopic on Nathuram Godse. In a tweet, he said, “Filmmakers, who made a film on Modi ji’s life, are now going to make a film on “Godse” as a smart attempt to glorify Godse, the terrorist who killed Bapu. This is the poster of the film. Modi ji, have you given permission to make this film?”

The reason behind his questioning PM Modi was that one of the producers of the film, Sandeep Singh, also produced a biopic of PM Modi in 2019. Notably, permission from Prime Minister Modi is not required to make any feature film or biopic unless it is directly linked to his life. Once the movie is ready for release, the producer would approach the censor board and take the certificate so that the movie can be released in India. But somehow, Sanjay Singh, who once used to allegedly sell movie tickets in black, finds it appropriate to question PM Modi for a biopic and not the team behind it.

The movie was announced by filmmaker Mahesh Manjerkar on Gandhi Jayanti yesterday. “The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart,” he had tweeted.

The upcoming film on Godse would be produced under the banners of Legend Global Studio and ThinkInk Picturez. At the moment, the film’s script is being written, and it is expected to hit the floor in the second half of 2022.

In the press release, Manjrekar said, “It takes a lot of courage to back a film of this nature. I always believe in hard hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling and this one fits the bill. People do not know much about Godse other than he’s the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronize nor want to speak against anyone. We’ll leave it to the audience on who is right or wrong.”

Manjrekar also published an Instagram post in which he wrote.

Sandeep Singh said, “The Nathuram Godse’s story is the one which I wanted to tell ever since I made my first film. This is an untold tale that deserves to be presented to the cinemagoers. There are various versions of the stories about Godse and Gandhiji. Mahesh, Raaj and I intend to bring out the factual story and thereby bring this cinematic opus of forgotten history characters for today’s generation.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “Over the last few years, there’s been a renewed interest in knowing about Nathuram Godse. Also, we are living in times where freedom of expression and different viewpoints and opinions are encouraged. Hence, we feel this is the right time to bring a film on Nathuram Godse.”

It is notable that Nathuram Godse was the assassin who killed MK Gandhi on January 30, 1948. Godse was hanged to death on November 15, 1949.

 

