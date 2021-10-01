The central leadership of the Congress, which is busy dousing fire in Punjab as well as tackling emerging problems in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, is likely to face problems in Rajasthan also.

Six former BSP MLAs who had joined the Congress in September 2019 may land in legal trouble as the Supreme Court has issued them notice. The Supreme Court has asked them to file their counter affidavit within four weeks reminding them that it was the last opportunity for them. The court has asked them to reply whether or not their merger was in accordance with the Anti-Defection Law.

This development has come at a time when Sachin Pilot camp is learnt to have started a fresh move against Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Four out of six turncoat MLAs have rushed to Delhi.

In September 2019 all six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Rajasthan assembly namely Rajendra Singh Gudha ((Udaipurwati), Jogendra Singh Awana (Nadbai), Wajib Ali (Nagar), Lakhan Singh (Karauli), Sandeep Yadav (Tijara) and Deepchand (Kishangarh Bas) had joined the ruling Congress. The BSP MLAs had merged their legislative party with the Congress party. They were apparently promised ministerial berths in Congress government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The BSP had challenged their merger in Congress. However, the Rajasthan High Court on August 24, 2020 had dismissed a petition of BSP challenging the merger order passed by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. The BSP had then moved Supreme Court against Rajasthan High Court judgment.

Four out of six MLAs namely Rajendra Singh Gudha, Wajib Ali, Sandeep Yadav and Lakhan Singh are camping in Delhi. However, they said that they are in Delhi to file their response to the Supreme Court notice. But they are clearly unhappy that they were not rewarded in terms of ministerial berths and political appointments. They are miffed that chief minister Ashok Gehlot ignored the support they had extended when deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had rebelled against him.

According to reports, they want to meet the Congress high command to convey that may reconsider their support to the Congress government in Rajasthan if the cabinet expansion doesn’t take place with assured ministerial berth for them.

But at this moment they are desperate to save their membership. Sandeep Yadav told the media they want to save their membership as MLA at any cost. And, they are ready to meet Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and even union home minister Amit Shah. He said that they will support whoever save their membership.

Currently, the Gehlot cabinet has 21 ministers and another 9 ministers can be accommodated. Out of 9 vacant berths, the Pilot camp wants 4 berths and some of the Independent supporting the government also have demanded ministerial berth. The party may be able to accommodate a few former BSM MLAs in a future cabinet expansion.

In the house of 200-member where the support of 101 MLAs is required, the Congress party currently has 106 members. This includes these six former BSP MLAs. Other than this, there are 13 Independents, 1 RLD MLA and two from CPM MLAs who support the government.