Lalu Prasad Yadav’s prodigal son Tej Pratap has long been upset with the RJD. On Friday, Tej Pratap announced that the women of Bihar will never forgive RJD.

In a tweet. Tej Pratap emphasized that ‘mother’ is the most important person in his life and without ‘mother’, there will be darkness everywhere.

ऐ अँधेरे देख ले मुँह तेरा काला हो गया

माँ ने आँखें खोल दीं घर में उजाला हो गया…

मेरा नाम रहता ना रहता मां और दीदी का नाम रहना चाहिए था…

इस गलती के लिए बिहार की महिलाएं कभी माफ नहीं करेगीं,दशहरा में हम मां की ही अराधना करतें हैं ना जी…😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SpfImByK4C — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) October 8, 2021

Sharing RJD’s list of ‘Star campaigners’ submitted to the Election Commission of India for the upcoming by-polls in the state, Tej Pratap lamented at the names of his mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti being dropped from the list.

RJD had released a list of 20 star campaigners ahead of bypolls in Kushwswar Asthan and Tarapur seats.

“Mera naam rehta na rehta, maa aur didi ka naam rehna chahiye tha”, (it does not matter if they dropped my name, but mother and sister’s names should have been there”. Further, he added, since Maa is worshipped on Dusshera, it is deplorable that RJD has ignored the mother (his mother, Rabri Devi).

Tej Pratap added that for this grave omission, the women of Bihar will never forgive RJD.

Tej Pratap had ‘expelled himself’

Recently, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari had announced that Tej Pratap Yadav had ‘expelled himself’ from the party and had started his own political outfit. He had also informed that Tej Pratap Yadav also does not have permission to use the party election symbol lantern.

Tiwari’s statement had come amid reports that the Yadav brothers are not getting along and RJD is now under the de facto control of Tejashwi Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav has recently launched his own political outfit Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, which is parallel to RJD’s students’ wing, Chhatra RJD. Last month, he launched Chhatra Janshakti Parishad and declared himself the President. He had however claimed it would be part of RJD only.

Bihar will see by-polls for 2 assembly seats in the coming weeks. The alliance partners Congress and RJD had been in a disagreement over seat-sharing and are fielding candidates against each other. Congress leader Ashok Ram’s son Atirekh Kumar is fighting by-polls from Kusheshwar Asthan seat. The other seat is Tarapur and the RJD also has announced a candidate there.