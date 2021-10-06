Tej Pratap Yadav expelled himself from party, has floated own political outfit, says RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari

All is not well it seems in the Lalu Prasad Yadav household as as per latest reports, his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav is no longer associated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The information was given by RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari. He also informed that Tej Pratap Yadav also does not have permission to use the party election symbol lantern.

The news comes on toes of reports that Tej Pratap Yadav and his brother Tejashwi Yadav are not getting long well. Amidst this, it has been reported that Tej Pratap Yadav has been shown the exit door. That means it is likely that Tejashwi Yadav will inherit the party from his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Shivanand Tiwari said that there was no need to expel Tej Pratap Yadav as he expelled himself when he floated his own political party. Often referred as maverick and mercuric Tej Pratap always alleged that a negative perception was created against him and he was deliberately kept away from his father. He had also threatened to file ‘PIL’ against journalists for ‘ruining his reputation.

Tej Pratap Yadav has recently launched his own political outfit Chhatra Janshakti Parishad, which is parallel to RJD’s students’ wing, Chhatra RJD. Last month, he launched Chhatra Janshakti Parishad and declared himself the President. He had however claimed it would be part of RJD only. As the time of this report, very little information is available on the party’s official website.

Tej Pratap Yadav had recently alleged that his father was being held hostage in Delhi by those who are dreaming of becoming RJD head. While he did not take any names, many believed this was a veiled attack on his brother, Tejashwi Yadav, who later reacted to the allegations as well. Tejashwi had stated that the man who has been chief minister of Bihar could not be held hostage. It is imperative to note that Lalu Yadav is convicted in fodder scam and is serving jail term.

Tej Pratap Yadav vs Tejashwi Yadav

That the two brothers do not get along too well is not a secret anymore.

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Tej Pratap had launched his own political party ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’ where he had said he would contest as independent candidate. Prior to that, in June 2018, he had asserted that he would quit politics, only to change his decision in a matter of hours and ended up blaming the RSS for reports of a rift with Tejaswi. Later, in October that year, his sister Misa Bharti, Lalu’s daughter, had also confirmed the rift between the two brothers only to call it a ‘media twist’ later.

Over time, Tej Pratap had made a habit of attracting media attention, although for rather unusual reasons. His marital life has been going through a rough patch as well and he can be often seen at various places dressed up in colorful attire. After 2019 elections were over, he had given himself a monicker ‘Dusra Lalu‘ and had declared himself as Lord Krishna equivalent to Tejashwi (who was the Arjun) and he would slain anyone who comes to destroy him with a Sudarshan Chakra.