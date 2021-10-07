The USA should look in the rearview mirror, evaluate their own sins and stop tarnishing Hindus

By far the most peaceful religion in the world is Hinduism. Some may therefore label Hindus as being soft, over accommodating, liberal, tolerant, tending to be timid and meek. That is a fact and is the start point for any discussion on the subject. Hindu dharma has never believed in conversion and coercion and has never beheaded anyone. No Hindu has taken a truckload of explosives and blasted a building killing 300 innocent people in a suicide mission nor taken a planeload of passengers ramming into a tower killing thousands.

Let us look at the dictionary meaning of the word phobia. It is ‘an exaggerated, usually inexplicable without any rationale and illogical fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation ‘

Yes – illogical.

This implies that phobia can be created, fabricated and insinuated. You instil fear by telling someone about a haunted house and ghosts within. He will never enter that house at night again.

You can also create a smoke screen to do something nefarious behind it. Or worst – an imaginary Hornet’s nest.

America putting its hand into the beehives as a habit

The western world, especially the Americans are great at creating an imaginary hornet’s nest on a high tree for themselves. They rig up a scenario so convincing that oftentimes they fool themselves too. Then they climb that tree without a safety net and fall down when the branch breaks, breaking a couple of their bones. The best part is, they convince a few more friends to climb the same tree and also make them fall and break their bones. In the meantime due to this noise and commotion, the actual beehive on the adjacent tree falls with a thud on the ground with thousands of bees stinging them, who now can’t run for cover because of the broken bones.

Collateral damage is for the friends who had joined them in this misadventure and they get bitten and run for cover. Don’t forget these bees don’t leave you so easily and chase you for quite some time as you are running for cover and screaming.

This is exactly what happened when George W Bush told Americans that Saddam Hussein was responsible for planning the 9/11 attack with Al Qaida (who had admitted to the crime). To top it all he said with a straight face that Iraq has WMD (Weapons of Mass destruction – Nuclear, Biological and chemical weapons) and Americans would get into his hornet’s nest and destroy him. All along the top guys in US administration including the secretary of state knew that it was a lie, yet they all sucked up to their POTUS and not only convinced the Americans but more than two dozen other fully sane nations. Go climb the tree and break your bones. And they happily did that. God bless America. Blessed Americans lost more than 4000 soldiers though casualties of British forces were far lesser. Not one WMD was found. This is for the credibility of their white house and the entire top administration lock stock and barrel.

This was the WMD phobia for the world. Can you trust these guys even one bit? Nah! This is just the beginning.

The Americans almost at the same time entered Afghanistan (2001) and thought they would get a foothold near Russia and looked at it as a golden opportunity. They also allegedly armed and trained the Taliban, a terrorist organization. Americans believed that mastermind of the 9/11 attack, Osama Bin Laden, was hiding in Afghanistan. They went in for sure but made a mess of it.

Americans deployed their troops for almost 20 years in Afghanistan and trained and armed Afghan Army to protect Afghanistan from terrorist organization. They planted yet another bogey report for the world about investing more than two trillion dollars to save Afghan people! In fact a handful of US companies back home earned more than that in terms of supplying arms, logistics and services in Afghanistan. So dollars went from one pocket of Uncle Sam to the other pocket and made a sucker out of the world especially Afghan people and left the entire region as an open wound. But they left 85 billion dollar weapon bounty for the Afghans as they decided to withdraw.

So much for the credibility, intelligence, common sense and intention of the American establishment.

America’s Hinduphobia: A smokescreen putting Hindus at risk

Americans have barely got out of the mess of Afghanistan and they are again at their old tricks.

This time it may not be directly the White house but some top universities in the US that are creating yet another hornet’s nest for themselves, targeting Hindus with fancy (but unremarkable) conferences like “Dismantling Global Hindutva”. While American Universities focussed on painting a target on every Hindu’s back, it cannot be ruled out that certain religious organisations like the Church and political interests in India who wants the Modi govt ousted were involved in the malicious campaign against Hindus.

The western press like Washington Post, BBC and New York Times are highly biased against India and would be too happy to join this bogey. By the way, Indian masses don’t read these papers and Dainik Jagran a popular daily is several times more in daily circulation than even the Times of India claiming to be the largest English newspaper. Indian masses love to read their own language, and they matter. There is an orchestrated effort to create smoke without fire. It is rather evident that integrity is a bribable commodity and people with fistful of dollars can buy it across the table.

As mentioned earlier not one Hindu American citizen or a student was seen participating in any act of terrorism, then what is this noise about? Yes it is a phobia to the tee, as there is no valid reason for this make-belief fear.

On the contrary, Hindus who peacefully co-exist in all the western countries are attacked by the whites for just no reason. Just for the western friends let us do a quick check on the terror contours that has been hammering them all the while. How many terrorists with names like Sharma, Khanna, Kamala, Mehta, Subramaniam, Nair, Iyer, Sen Gupta, Patel, Kapoor or Chatterjee can you identify as terrorists? Now you have a list of the names of the guys who rammed your own planes into the twin towers and the Pentagon on 9/11. Please try to match the lists.

This is an outright propaganda against a perfectly decent civilization.

It is pertinent to note that America is originally a country of native Americans popularly referred to as ‘Red Indians’ was systematically conquered by the European whites now called the white Americans.

From the 16th through the 19th centuries, the population of Native Americans sharply declined. Epidemic disease was the overwhelming cause of the population decline of the Native Americans because of their lack of immunity to new diseases brought from Europe. In 1634, Andrew White had established a mission in what is now the state of Maryland, and the purpose of the mission, stated through an interpreter to the chief of an Indian tribe there, was “to extend civilization and instruction to his ignorant race, and show them the way to heaven”.

It is alleged that there are a number of documented cases where diseases were deliberately spread among Native Americans as a form of biological warfare. The most well-known example occurred in 1763, when Sir Jeffery Amherst, Commander-in-Chief of the Forces of the British Army, wrote praising the use of smallpox-infected blankets to “extirpate” the Indian race. Blankets infected with smallpox were given to Native Americans. Can you believe this?

The world should be scared of you and not the other way round

Proponents of this white man religio-academic-politico-rich propaganda called ‘Dismantling Hindutva’, which is essentially their deep-rooted Hinduphobia, must cross their heart and ask ‘How many of your Churches have been demolished by Hindus to construct a temple?’ The answer will be a big ‘Zero’. Now take stock of the entire situation.

America created a fire in the oil-rich areas for their own greed and look how they are hounding them. Their acts have given birth to a new way of warfare called ‘terrorism’. The blame squarely lands on the USA’s door. They wanted the cold war to go on and on to settle scores with Russia and see what they have done to their own people? The USA has hoodwinked its own people and their honest and patriotic Military. Today their soldiers are throwing away medals and the whole world hates them. They have killed innocent people as if their lives don’t matter? They have created thousands of terrorists due to these indiscriminate killings- and they will get them.

The USA is helping those who are not fully united to get united. Thank you

The USA’s foot is still stuck in the hornet’s nest they had created in the oil-rich nations and it is now a reality. They are in any case paying for it but the world is paying for their sins too. Why do they need to stoke another civilization? Hindus are peace-loving people and have contributed a lot to world peace. They mind their own business and don’t ask for special privileges or special laws. Then what is bothering the USA?

The USA has a dark past and the country should perhaps look in the rearview mirror before pointing fingers.