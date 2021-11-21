Aamir Khan in an interview has revealed that he cries a lot when his movies don’t do well at the Box Office. The Bollywood superstar has also revealed that he is not too happy with some of the comments Ram Gopal Varma made about him in the past.

On being asked how he reacts to his movies’ reception by the audience, Aamir Khan said, “I cry. I cry a lot when my film flops. I lock myself in a room and weep. Even a hit makes me cry, but they are tears of joy. I begin to cry quite easily.”

Khan also revealed that there was one time when he cried on the set while shooting for the movie ‘Dil’ because he could not perform a dance sequence adequately. He said, “I was disgusted with myself and was sulking when Saroj Khan came up to me and tried to re-explain the step. That did it! I could control my tears no longer and there I was, crying in front of the whole unit…..”

He also said that he gets extremely tensed ahead of the release of his movie and his appetite vanishes completely three to four weeks prior to the release.

Aamir Khan was asked about comments made by Ram Gopal Varma where the filmmaker had said that the actor was not good in the movie Rangeela and whether the two had met after that. Khan said, “No, I haven’t met him thereafter. Even if I meet him now, I’ll ignore him because I’m not a hypocrite. With that interview, he has made me realise what kind of a person he is. Of course, he is free to have his own opinion as I am to have mine.”

He proceeded to add, “What has hurt me are his statements in that interview. I’m surprised because he had no grouses against me (just as I didn’t have against him) during the making of Rangeela. Ramu kept a celebration party at Sun N Sand three days after the film’s release, and he had tears in his eyes when we met there. He told me, “I’ve learnt so much from you.””

Aamir Khan also said that it was entirely a media created perception that he interferes in the work of the directors he works with. He said that he does gives suggestions but ultimately does what the director wants him to do.