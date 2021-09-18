Actor Sonu Sood has evaded taxes of over ₹20 crores, the income tax department said in a statement Saturday, September 18, after searching his Mumbai home for three days in a row. “During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities”, ANI quoted the statement released by the department.

The department also informed that the agency has conducted a search and seizure operation at various premises of actor Sonu Sood Mumbai and also a Lucknow-based group of industries engaged in infrastructure development. It revealed that 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Gurugram have been searched by the CBDT team so far.

OpIndia had reported on September 15 that the Income Tax department had carried out survey at Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s office over allegations of tampering of books of accounts related to him. As per reports, six locations associated with Sood and his companies were surveyed.

Earlier, the actor was in trouble with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over allegation of carrying out illegal construction in a residential building which he had converted into a hotel without permission. In an affidavit submitted in Bombay High Court, the BMC had called him a habitual offender.