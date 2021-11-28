Security has been tightened and prohibitory order under section 144 imposed in Mathura following the announcement of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) to install the idol of Lord Krishna at a site within the Shahi Eidgah on December 6.

SSP of Mathura Gaurav Grover said that actions would be taken against people involved in spreading rumour and vitiating the atmosphere of Mathura. He said that the administration got information about that some organisations have announced to hold a foot march and a programme at Eidgah site. Police said that no permission was granted to any outfit for any programme.

On November 16, Rajyashree Choudhary, the national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had announced details of the programme at a press conference in Mathura. Rajyashree Choudhary informed that ABHM has decided to install the idol of Bal Gopal (child Krishna) followed by Jalabhishek at Shahi Idgah, which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Rajyashree Choudhary is the grand-niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The date selected for this programme coincides with an important incident in India as on this day the Babri structure was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992.

Rajyashree said that people wish to construct a small temple for Bal Gopal here. She claimed that the proposed site is the birthplace of Lord Krishna hence nobody can stop Hindus from visiting this place. She said that ABHM gave prior information to the home ministry about the proposed programme. For Jalabhishek, water will be fetched from different rivers across the country.

Even if Mathura DC Navneet Singh Chahal and SSP have warned strict action against individuals and organisations trying to create any disturbance and appealing people to stay away from such programme, peaceful processions were taken out.

Members of ABHM besides local residents organized amantran yatra in Agra to invite people to participate in December 6 programme. The march started from the Rawali Mahadeo temple. However, local administration initially tried to stop them.

In Lucknow, the administration is said to have placed Manish Yadav under detention. He is the national president of Narayani Sena which claims to be among several organisations participating in the Krishna Janmabhoomi movement. Two weeks ago he had announced Karseva in Mathura.

Mathura temple case

In January 1670, fanatic Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had plundered Mathura. He had destroyed the famous Keshava Rai temple and built a mosque there. According to the legends, this was the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The history of the temple complex can be traced back to 1618. Raja Veer Singh Deva Bundela of Orchha had built a grand temple of Lord Shri Krishna which Aurangzeb demolished and built a mosque here. After Marathas came to power in 1770, the temple was restored, but the Eidgah mosque remained in its place.

Later on, the East India Company auctioned the land in 1815 which was purchased by Raja Patni Mal of Banaras. In 1944, Rai Kishan Das and Rai Anand Das, the heirs of Raja Patni Mal, executed a sale deed in favour of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Goswami Ganesh Dutt, and Bhikhen Lalji Aattrey on behalf of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust. Later on, according to an agreement Muslims were allowed to offer namaz during Eid at the Eidgah site which is owned by the Trust.

Last year devotees filed lawsuits before Mathura civil court on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman to seek removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque situated adjacent to the temple complex.

The suit claimed ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna. It stated that Lord Shri Krishna had taken birth in the prison of King Kans and the entire area under dispute is known as Katra Keshav Dev. They also demanded the cancellation of the settlement between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan (the governing body of the temple complex) and Committee of Management of Trust of Shahi Eidgah (Idgah Trust) held 1968.