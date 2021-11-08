Monday, November 8, 2021
Twitter user threatens to assassinate PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, police initiates probe

The police has sought more information from Twitter on the unnamed account that has made threat to PM Modi as well as CM Yogi.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Twitter user issued death threat to PM Modi and CM Yogi, UP Police initiated probe
The Uttar Pradesh Police has initiated an investigation against an undisclosed Twitter user for posting a threat to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by a bomb on the microblogging site. In a statement, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “The matter came to light, as we got information about this threat from UP 112 (police helpline). Somebody has made mischief on Twitter.”

The Police has sought more information about the user from Twitter. Tiwari said as these accounts are generally fraud and wrong names are used, it would not be possible to reveal the handle before the probe was over the authentic name was found.

Threats against PM Modi and CM Yogi

This is not the first time PM Modi or CM Yogi has received death threats. At the beginning of the farmer protests, several so-called protesters issued threats to PM Modi. On December 26 last year, it was reported that Bharatiya Kisan Union leader’s wife threatened to stab PM Modi with a knife. On August 8, security agencies had received an email in which a death threat was issued against PM Modi. In June 2021, out on bail, Salman called the Police and threatened PM Modi’s life.

In May 2021, a call was made to UP Police’s WhatsApp number, and the caller threatened he would kill CM Yogi in four days. In November 2020, a teenager was arrested for sending a message to the state’s emergency service that he would blow up CM Yogi.

 

Searched termsassassinate pm modi, assassinate cm yogi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

