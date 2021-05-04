Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has yet again received death threats from an unidentified miscreant on Thursday (April 29).

As per reports, the said threat call was received by the Uttar Pradesh police on its Whatsapp emergency number ‘112’ on Thursday at 7:58 pm. The unidentified caller had threatened that Yogi Adityanath had ‘only four days left’ to live. He had also challenged the police to arrest him within four days, else he would go about with his nefarious plan on the 5th day.

A complaint was filed with the Sushant Golf City police station. The police have launched a probe into the matter and are now trying to trace the accused. The information about the threat call was passed on by the police officials to the Commander of the Control room Headquarters, Anjul Kumar. He then notified his senior officials about the matter. Following this, the ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar informed the ADC Security Headquarters.

Yogi Adityanath had received death threats in the past

This is not the first time that the Uttar Pradesh CM has received threat calls. In November last year, the Lucknow police apprehended a minor boy in Agra for issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath via social media. As per reports, the 15-year-old accused had sent a message to the Whatsapp number (112) of the emergency service of the Uttar Pradesh police. He had threatened to ‘blow up the Uttar Pradesh CM’. The police were able to trace the threat message to Agra with the help of Surveillance and cyber team.

In a Whatsapp message sent to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112 in June last year, a person threatened to kill Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”. He has also warned of bomb blasts at 50 different places in Uttar Pradesh. In the written message on Whatsapp, an unidentified person has said that “we will blow up the entire state and the Uttar Pradesh government will keep watching.”