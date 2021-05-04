Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home News Reports 'You have only 4 days left': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘You have only 4 days left’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat

As per reports, the said threat call was received by the Uttar Pradesh police on its Whatsapp emergency number '112' on Thursday at 7:58 pm.

OpIndia Staff
You have only 4 days left: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat
Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: The Hindu)
1

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has yet again received death threats from an unidentified miscreant on Thursday (April 29).

As per reports, the said threat call was received by the Uttar Pradesh police on its Whatsapp emergency number ‘112’ on Thursday at 7:58 pm. The unidentified caller had threatened that Yogi Adityanath had ‘only four days left’ to live. He had also challenged the police to arrest him within four days, else he would go about with his nefarious plan on the 5th day.

A complaint was filed with the Sushant Golf City police station. The police have launched a probe into the matter and are now trying to trace the accused. The information about the threat call was passed on by the police officials to the Commander of the Control room Headquarters, Anjul Kumar. He then notified his senior officials about the matter. Following this, the ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar informed the ADC Security Headquarters.

Yogi Adityanath had received death threats in the past

This is not the first time that the Uttar Pradesh CM has received threat calls. In November last year, the Lucknow police apprehended a minor boy in Agra for issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath via social media. As per reports, the 15-year-old accused had sent a message to the Whatsapp number (112) of the emergency service of the Uttar Pradesh police. He had threatened to ‘blow up the Uttar Pradesh CM’. The police were able to trace the threat message to Agra with the help of Surveillance and cyber team.

In a Whatsapp message sent to the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response centre UP112 in June last year, a person threatened to kill Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath “with a bomb”. He has also warned of bomb blasts at 50 different places in Uttar Pradesh. In the written message on Whatsapp, an unidentified person has said that “we will blow up the entire state and the Uttar Pradesh government will keep watching.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyogi adityanath death threat
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘You have only 4 days left’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint was filed with the Sushant Golf City police station. The police have launched a probe into the matter and are now trying to trace the accused.
News Reports

Victim blaming to brazening it out: TMC top leadership responds to the violence unleashed by goons after poll result

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal has been engulfed in post-poll violence as numerous BJP and Left workers are attacked, beaten up and also killed.

Manoj Das the storyteller: Alive forever, in a million smiles and a million memories

Opinions Sanghamitra -
How does something as insignificant, and as regular as death binds a writer who is alive in a thousand stories.

Ex J&K Governor and saviour of Kashmiri Pandits, Jagmohan Malhotra, passes away

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jagmohan Malhotra was the governor of J&K when the Kashmiri Pandits suffered ethnic cleansing at the hands of Islamic fundamentalists and were forced to flee their homes in 1990s.

Are 3,000 oxygen concentrators stuck in Customs as per viral social media claims? Here are the facts

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The image shared by NDTV purported to be of the said oxygen concentrators was actually of the 300 oxygen concentrators received from Hong Kong which are already cleared.

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
News Reports

TMC goons go berserk after party’s victory in West Bengal, engage in violence, vandalism and arson

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was also attacked by TMC goons in Haldia.
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

7 seats with highest win margins and 7 seats with lowest win margins: What does it say about Hindu and Muslim consolidation in Bengal

Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP increased tally massively from 3 seats in 2016 to 77 seats, the Hindutva undercurrent that most people had predicted fell flat
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,658FansLike
536,520FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com