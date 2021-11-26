After Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tried to claim credit for the development of Jewar Airport, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has revealed that if anyone else has to be credited for the Jewar airport foundation, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, then it should be former UP Chief Minister Rajnath Singh.

Scindia had stated that Jewar Airport was solely the vision of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh. He has also claimed that the opposition leaders contributed nothing for the development of the Jewar project during the near two decades of their rule.

He said, ‘Wherever there is a success, there everybody wants to say that I am the father or the mother. When they were in power in Uttar Pradesh, and I want to tell the truth to the audience and expose them. When they were in power, they did not do anything for the Jewar airport plan. The project was visioned two decades ago when Rajnath Singh Ji was the Chief Minister, so if anyone is to be credited other than Prime Minister and Yogi ji, then it should be Rajnath Singh”, said Scindia.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav downplayed the construction of the Jewar Airport and blamed BJP for depriving Firozabad of having a similar International Airport like Jewar. Akhilesh Yadav also hinted that the idea of the Jewar Airport was stolen from Samajwadi Party’s proposal of building an airport in Firozabad.

अगर सपा सरकार के समय फ़िरोज़ाबाद में प्रस्तावित एयरपोर्ट बनने की अनुमति केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने रोकी न होती तो इस समय ‘जेवर’ के साथ ‘चूड़ियों’ को भी जुड़ने का मौका मिलता और उप्र का वैकासिक शृंगार पूर्णता की ओर बढ़ता।



सपा ही देगी उप्र के विकास को नयी उड़ान। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 25, 2021

He said, “Had the BJP government at the Center not stopped the permission for the proposed airport to be built in Firozabad during the SP government, ‘bangles’ would also have got a chance to be associated with ‘jewar’ and the development of UP would have progressed towards perfection. Only SP will give a new flight to the development of UP.”

Rajnath Singh had proposed Jewar airport

Notably, Former UP CM Rajnath Singh had first proposed the plan of an international airport under the greenfield project Taj International Aviation Hub in 2001 which was later approved by the Central government in 2003 after getting clearance from the Director General Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and Indian Air Force. The project was meant to be completed within 5 years.

According to a senior official of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav wanted to shift the project of International project to Agra instead of Jewar. The official said, “In the last 16 years, the mantle of administration at the Centre and the state passed from one party to another, delaying the project. Over the last five years of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) government, the project did not see much progress because of the dispute over airport location between the state and the Centre. While the state wanted the international airport near Agra, the Centre wanted it at Jewar. This kept delaying the ambitious project,”

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the Jewar International Airport located at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar of Western Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, Jewar International Airport will be the biggest airport in Asia and would provide employment to more than one lakh people. The airport would also be connected to Yamuna Expressway.

Jyotiraditya Scindia had earlier said, ‘It will be Asia’s biggest airport and create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people. There were only two airports in Uttar Pradesh for the last 70 years but now Jewar airport will be the 10th airport to be built in the state in the last seven years. Soon we will see 17 airports in the state. Previously, only 25 destinations were covered but now 80 destinations are covered’