Nashim becomes Ankit to trap Hindu girl, force her to read Kalma, girl attempts suicide after family threatens her to change statement: Details

A 20-year-old Hindu girl attempted to commit suicide at the Jabalpur district court premise in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that she is being tortured and threatened by accused Nashim Ahmed and his family to change her statement. In another case of grooming jihad, the accused Nashim, a married Muslim man, trapped the Hindu girl by posing as a Hindu boy, Ankit Thakur, and raped her. According to her, the accused also forced her to read the Kalma.

The incident took place on November 19 when the hearing of her case was scheduled. She was supposed to record her statement before the court under section 164 of CrPC against the accused. But she consumed sleeping peals and she fell unconscious. Her friend and others rushed her to Victoria Hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Later on, a lady officer from Omati police station Bhavana Tiwari recorded her statement. According to reports, a day before the hearing (November 18) family members of Nashim came to her house and threatened her to change her statement and withdraw the case so that Nashim gets bail from the court. The victim told the police she was fed up with such undue pressures.

The victim, a native of Adhartal Housing Board Colony under Adhartal police station met the accused during the birthday party of her friend. Accused concealed his Muslim identity and introduced himself as Ankit Thakur. He even concealed his marital status. Promising to marry her, the accused trapped her in a physical relationship. He also made video films of the intimate moments of the victim.

Through her friends, she discovered the real identity of the accused and his marital status and realized that she fell into the trap. The victim said that accused had also forced her to recite the Kalma. She then contacted members of some Hindu outfits for their support. About 25 days back she finally lodged an FIR against Nashim under section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of IPC.