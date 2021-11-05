A group of ‘farmers’ held several BJP leaders hostage at a temple in Rohtak, Haryana, for several hours on Friday (November 5) evening. According to reports, the BJP leaders had gathered at the temple in Rohtak’s Kiloi village to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live telecast from the Kedarnath temple, when they found themselves surrounded by farmers.

These ‘farmers’ held the BJP leaders captive for almost 6 hours before a large police contingent was rushed to the area to control the situation. Reportedly, the farmers had surrounded the temple from all sides, making it difficult for the police to break the tight cordon formed by them.

Later, the BJP leaders were freed by the police and two protesters were arrested. The Delhi-Hisar National Highway has been shut to traffic to prevent the situation from worsening. “The leaders have been released after the matter was resolved amicably by holding talks with the villagers,” Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar told media.

The BJP leaders who were trapped inside the temple were former Haryana Minister Manish Grover, party organisation minister Ravindra Raju, Mayor Manmohan Goyal, BJP district chief Ajay Bansal and party leader Satish Nandal.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police from Rohtak as well as surrounding districts are at the temple site to prevent further escalation.

The high-handedness and hooliganism of the so-called farmers, agitating against the three farm laws have been increasing with every passing day. In a separate incident, the windshield of BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra’s car was smashed after some miscreants allegedly threw lathis on the vehicle during a protest by farmers over his visit to the Hisar district in Haryana. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, The minister, however, described the incident as “a clear murder attempt”.

Ever since the agitation against the farm laws have begun, these ‘protests’ had taken a violent turn on several occasions.

On May 16, it was reported how farmers at Hisar, Hayarana got violent and tried to disrupt a Covid-19 facility inauguration event attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. As per reports, a huge crowd gathered at the site all of a sudden charging at the security forces which resulted in a clash. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha protesting on the border had also backed the protest.

OpIndia has reported in detail the umpteen number of times, these protestors and rioters disguised as farmers, holding the nation to ransom in the name of protests against the central government’s agricultural laws, has turned hostile and resorted to unbridled violence causing damage to public life and property.