Sunday, November 28, 2021
Janghia Challenge: Watch this Pakistani man jump right into an underwear held by his friends, evokes hilarious reactions

Some want Bollywood stars to try the 'Janghia Challenge'. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are two names that have come forward thus far.

OpIndia Staff
A video has gone viral on social media where a Pakistani man could be seen performing what appears to be a rather extraordinary stunt, a stunt that can only be described as the ‘Janghia Challenge’. Two individuals, presumably friends of the main man in action, held an underwear open. The man, draped in the flag of Pakistan flag, ran in from quite a distance and jumped straight into the underwear held wide open for him almost perfectly.

The TikTok video was shared on Twitter by an individual who appeared to sarcastically comment on the abundance of talent in Pakistan. Others, however, found the video hilarious and the video received widespread mockery.

Some suggested in jest that the ‘Janghia Challenge’ should be an Olympic sport.

One person said that if the Greeks had done it, it would have been an Olympic sport.

Some have dubbed him Pakistan’s Super Hero. Some call him ‘Chaddi Man’, while others have named him ‘Captain Pakistan’.

Some want Bollywood stars to try the ‘Janghia Challenge’. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are two names that have come forward thus far.

One author opined that based on the current mindset of Pakistan, the man should be declared the Prime Minister of the country.

On our part, we would like to humbly state that these stunts are performed by professionals under expert supervision. Please, do not try this at home.

 

