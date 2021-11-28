A video has gone viral on social media where a Pakistani man could be seen performing what appears to be a rather extraordinary stunt, a stunt that can only be described as the ‘Janghia Challenge’. Two individuals, presumably friends of the main man in action, held an underwear open. The man, draped in the flag of Pakistan flag, ran in from quite a distance and jumped straight into the underwear held wide open for him almost perfectly.

Alhumdulillah my country is full of talent pic.twitter.com/A0CupV7eOf — aزmaر (@khannnazmar) November 27, 2021

The TikTok video was shared on Twitter by an individual who appeared to sarcastically comment on the abundance of talent in Pakistan. Others, however, found the video hilarious and the video received widespread mockery.

Being late because you’re struggling to wear your undies 🤝 being late because you’re doing parkour to wear it https://t.co/srTqtpB8lf — Sameeha (@kazzob1213) November 27, 2021

I have actually spent countless hours in my room trying to jump into my underwear and have consistently failed.



This man is my hero. https://t.co/4tucyTGTJD — ry (@notrylock) November 27, 2021

I watch this and can’t stop laughing thinking about the 20 times he must have fucked up. “Arre bhai jaan kacche ko chauda keejiye!”. Imagine failing at this and overcoming that momentary feeling of WTAF am I doing?!? https://t.co/nISdN1tM3a — Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) November 28, 2021

Some suggested in jest that the ‘Janghia Challenge’ should be an Olympic sport.

Olympics for Kachha Champion https://t.co/CjrHiekRyi — rants and raves (@cavjsays) November 28, 2021

Dafuq bro 😅😅😅 @Olympics – we need this sport in the next Olympics games https://t.co/zp5vmQ9GHL — Rehan Arshad 👨🏻‍💻 (@RehanToday) November 27, 2021

Petition to make this an Olympics sport https://t.co/6P5XbGjOMK — Maham Nasir (@lightermachis) November 27, 2021

One person said that if the Greeks had done it, it would have been an Olympic sport.

If the Greek did this it would have been an Olympic sport. https://t.co/DIMNwR78UP — Adnan Ali (@thisduck) November 27, 2021

Some have dubbed him Pakistan’s Super Hero. Some call him ‘Chaddi Man’, while others have named him ‘Captain Pakistan’.

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you Pakistan’s favorite super hero aka Chadhi Man! https://t.co/YK5Yz5ryeV — Haris Ali (@harisali_) November 27, 2021

Some want Bollywood stars to try the ‘Janghia Challenge’. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are two names that have come forward thus far.

I nominate Akshay Kumar to give a fitting reply to this https://t.co/Rg81qXIf7O — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) November 27, 2021

Can imagine Tiger Shroff doing this https://t.co/zMVSTu6XFZ — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) November 28, 2021

One author opined that based on the current mindset of Pakistan, the man should be declared the Prime Minister of the country.

Should be made the PM as per latest thinking. https://t.co/R4jpxU9cpe — Musharraf Ali Farooqi (@microMAF) November 28, 2021

On our part, we would like to humbly state that these stunts are performed by professionals under expert supervision. Please, do not try this at home.