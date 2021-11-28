Sunday, November 28, 2021
Instagram disables political satire account of Wokeflix for 30 days for allegedly violating its Community Guidelines

Last month Instagram had said that Wokeflix will not have access to link sticker because they had shared content that violates Instagram's Community Guidelines.

Social Media platform Instagram has disabled the political satire account of Wokeflix for 30 days. Wokeflix’s Twitter account that claims to be the vaccine for Woke’ism or Woke culture has tweeted about the step taken by Instagram.

Instagram also removed a post by Wokeflix, saying it contained hate speech or symbols.

In one tweet it said, “When was the last time a left wing, anti govt, anti Hindu, anti Modi, #Hinduphobic account was banned @InstagramComms ? The vile abuse and hatred being spread by the above is at all time high and you have a problem with this… #wokeflix #wokeflixandchill #WokeFlixReloaded”.

Last month, Instagram had removed access to link sticker for Wokeflix’s account for allegedly violating its guidelines. A message sent by Instagram had said that Wokeflix will not have access to link sticker because they had shared content that violates Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

Wokeflix however received widespread support on social media for the restoration of its disabled Instagram account.

MTV presenter Suraj Balakrishnan said, “A satire page getting suspended for making people laugh? This is ridiculous. India cannot become another country where a loud woke minority decides what is punishment & what constitutes a ban. Let free speech prevail. Hope this decision is overturned ASAP. @InstagramComms @Meta”

Abhinav Prakash said, “In west wokes are running the corporates these days. We must not allow the same in Indian corporate sector. Minority but loud wokes can’t decide for people. Opposition & punishment for wokeness by any company should be swift and decisive to save our freedom & democratic rights.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad said, “I am perplexed about this seemingly unfair, arbitrary and unilateral decision that seems aimed at silencing a point of view that is inconvenient to the “pseudo liberal” ecosystem”

BJYM National secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has said that he has never seen any abusive post from Wokeflix’s Instagram account and asked the Meta (formerly Facebook) owned social media platform to review its decision of disabling the account. He said, “never saw any abusive post on wokeflix account. @instagram should review again.”

 

