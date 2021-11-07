Two Kerala priests arrested in Bihar for illegally converting people to Christianity

A conversion racket has been busted in Supaul district of Bihar where two pastors from Kerala were caught luring poor people to Christianity on Saturday. The priests from Kerala were found distributing Bible among the people of the Supaul district when some local people informed the matter to the police.

Both the priests were involved in illegal conversion of people to Christianity at the Keolla village of Bhimpur in Supaul. One of the two priests allegedly involved in conversion racket was a woman.

As per reports, Pastor George and Rishu were living in a rented house in Bhelahi locality of the Supaul district. Pastor George has also revealed during interrogation that he was paid Rs 12,000 per month for the conversion work. People were also given money for converting to Christianity by these priests and they have reportedly converted many people in the village to Christianity.

Bhimpur Police have taken both the Kerala priests into custody and have started the investigation. The documents are also being verified by the police. As per reports, no written complaint has been filed in the matter. Reports also suggest that both the priests had been converting people to Christianity in the area for the past several years.