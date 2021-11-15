Marathi vernacular Lok Satta recently published an article in which it eulogised Maoist terrorist Milind Teltumbde and described his life as “exciting and interesting”.

The article was published on Sunday, November 14, a day after Milind Teltumbde, a top rung leader of the banned left-wing terror outfit CPI (Maoist) was amongst the 26 Naxals killed in the Gadchiroli encounter with the elite C-60 commando force on Saturday.

Source: Lok Satta

In its article, Loksatta recounted various incidents in Milind’s life that led to his initiation into the Naxalism and his subsequent activities while being a part of the Maoist movement. However, while doing so, the Marathi vernacular hailed his journey from embracing Naxalism to becoming the most-wanted Maoist as both “thrilling and fascinating”.

Milind Teltumbde, a “most-wanted” Maoist and brother Elgar Parishad violence accused Anand Teltumbde

It is worth noting that Teltumbde had been among the “most-wanted” criminals by the law enforcement agencies. He carried a bounty of Rs 50 lakh on his head, and was among the prime accused involved in ginning up violence in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case. As per NIA charge sheet, he along with others, was slapped with almost two dozen charges under the UAPA.

In a charge sheet filed in 2020, the NIA had named Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap and Stan Swamy of having conspired to further the ideology of left-wing terror group CPI (Maoist). They were accused of abetting violence and bringing into hatred and inciting dissatisfaction against the establishment and government. They were also accused of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste and community.

Milind Teltumbde was inspired to continue Maoist activities by his brother Anand Teltumbde

Milind Teltumbde has been absconding and was accused of organising training camps for imparting weapon training to other members of the terror organisation. He was the younger brother of Anand Teltumbde, another Urban Naxal arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.

A special NIA court in Mumbai hard earlier in July 2021 dismissed the bail application filed by activist Anand Teltumbde, stating that charges against him were prima facie true.

Special NIA Judge Kothalikar observed that Anand Teltumbde has failed in offering an explanation as to why his name appeared as a convener on the book or pamphlet titled ‘Bhima Koregaon Shauryadin Prerana Abhiyan’, which was printed prior to the programme on December 31, 2017.

Anand Teltumbde also served as an inspiration to Milind Teltumbde for further the activities of CPI(Maoist). The NIA in its charge sheet had said, “Milind alias Deepak is expanding the Naxal movement of Maoist in urban areas with the help of his elder brother Anand Teltumbde on the international level and took guidance from him. Milind was inspired by his brother to join the CPI (Maoist) movement.”