The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Raisen Police officer in Madhya Pradesh, seeking probe report in connection with the case where a teacher named Nishaad Begum had thrashed a minor boy for sporting a tilak earlier this year. The Statutory body had asked the police to take cognisance of the victim and his family’s statement and submit a report within 2 days of receiving the letter.

The Chairman of the Commission had visited the district to take stock of the child welfare activities in the region. During his visit, the Chairman of the Commission met the victim Pawan Sen, who was assaulted by some people on the direction of his teacher after he sported a tilak to school.

The Commission, in its letter, said the family of the victim was not satisfied with the investigation in the matter and have alleged that officers who are probing the matter have not contacted them or the victim. The letter further mentions that statement of the victim has been recorded at the direction of the Commission’s Chairman and in presence of SDM, Tehsildar, Chairman of the Child welfare committee and police officers.

Source: NCPCR

The Commission has directed the police to take cognisance of the victim’s statement and ensure that necessary action is taken in this regard. It also pulled up the police for not sharing the inquiry report after a letter was written by the statutory body to the Raisen district officer in September 2021. NCPCR has further asked the police to make the inquiry report as well as the statement of the child available to the Commission within 2 days of receipt of the letter.

NCPCR writes a letter asking Raisen district officer to carry out probe and submit report in the case of young boy beaten up for sporting a tilak

Earlier in September 2021, NCPCR had written to the Raisen district officer to carry out a probe in a deplorable incident where a school teacher named Nishaad Begum has been accused of getting a minor boy beaten up for sporting a Tilak to school.

Taking cognisance of the case in accordance with provision 31(1)(J) of the CPCR Act 2005, NCPCR had then granted 7 days to the district officer to carry out the probe and submit its report on the same before the statutory body.

In the letter dated September 18, 2021, the statutory body informed that the father of the victim has alleged that his son’s class teacher got his son beaten up by outsiders for merely wearing Tilak to school. Apprising the Raisen district officer about the case, NCPCR has sought various documents, like the proof of age and the medical reports of the victim, from the officer.

Nishaad Begum reportedly unleashes goons on Pawan Sen for wearing a tilak on his forehead

Pawan Sen, a student of class 8 studying in Government Primary school in Gairatganj Tehsil in Raisen District of Madhya Pradesh was assaulted by some people, who did not belong to the school, on the instructions of his teacher named Nishaad Begum. The teacher was reportedly irked by the fact that the student wore a Tilak to school.

A video of the injured boy recuperating in the hospital after being assaulted had gone viral on social media then. In the video, the boy was heard telling the media person that he visits a temple every day before going to school where the priest applies a tilak on his forehead.

In secular India..



A Hindu child of class 8 gets brutally beaten on orders of a teacher for wearing a TILAK..



This is from Madhya Pradesh..Teachers name ‘Nishad’..



Future of all hindu kids in coming times pic.twitter.com/KV4ndXVoFC — Ritu (सत्यसाधक) #EqualRightsForHindus (@RituRathaur) September 19, 2021

Pawan Sen further revealed that when he went to school three days ago sporting a tilak, his teacher, whom he identified as Nishaad ma’am, warned him against wearing the same to school. She threatened Pawan that she would either hit him or get him beaten up if he continues to wear a tilak to her class.

Pawan added that the day the incident took place, he, as usual, went to school wearing the tilak. The agitated teacher then got him beaten up by some people, revealed the minor boy.