Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari in his book ‘10 Flashpoints; 20 Years’ has accused Congress-led UPA government dithered in responding to Pakistan sponsored November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks. The book is scheduled to be released on December 1.

Manish Tewari is Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib as well as the national spokesperson of the party.

In his book he has said that the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh did not act strongly against Pakistan after the Mumbai terror attack. He said that such a restraint against Islamabad was perceived as a symbol of weakness.

Happy to announce that my Fourth Book will be in the market shortly- ’10 Flash Points; 20 Years – National Security Situations that Impacted India’. The book objectively delves into every salient National Security Challenge India has faced in the past two decades.

Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/zuS8lDhxhH — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 23, 2021

“For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness,” he has written.

He has questioned the silence of the UPA in acting against Islamabad and said UPA wasted the opportunity to give a befitting to Pakistan. “There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India’s 9/11,” he observed in the book.

The Congress officially so far has not issued any statement regarding this blunt admission about Manmohan Singh led UPA government lacking spine to act against Pakistan.

The Congress so far has not issued any statement regarding the blunt admission that Manmohan Singh led UPA government lacked spine to act against Pakistan. However, the likes of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who is the leader of the party in the parliament said that his book will sell like hotcakes and the salesman will be the BJP.

But this is just an attempt to avoid answering since even after more than a decade the Congress has not responded what prevented the then Prime Minister and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from ordering the army to nail Pakistan conclusively.

BJP targets Congress

On the disclosure of Manish Tewari, the BJP targeted the Congress for compromising with national security. It alleged that the UPA government had put national security at stake by not responding strongly after the terror attacks.

In-charge of BJP’s National Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya said after Salman Khurshid, another Congress leader has thrown UPA under the bus to sell his book.

After Salman Khurshid, another Congress leader throws UPA under the bus to sell his book.



Manish Tewari in his new book slams the UPA for weakness in the name of restrain post 26/11.



Air Chief Marshal Fali Major is already on record saying IAF was ready to strike but UPA froze. pic.twitter.com/LOlYl77fgD — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 23, 2021

But this is not for the first time when Manish Tewari has put the Congress in the dock for not acting against Pakistan. In 2019, on the anniversary of 26/11 he had tweeted: “What would happened to Pakistan if 26/11 would have unfortunately happened in the US & the smoking gun would have nailed Pakistan conclusively as it did in the case of the Mumbai outrage? – I often wonder………”

What would happened to Pakistan if 26/11 would have unfortunately happened in the US & the smoking gun would have nailed Pakistan conclusively as it did in the case of the Mumbai outrage? – I often wonder……… — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 26, 2019

Manish Tewari’s book refreshed a many a dirty secrets and tricks of the Congress

While the world was slamming Pakistan for perpetrating the 26/11 attacks through its non-state actors, leaders of the Congress party like Digvijay Singh were floating conspiracy theories to fix RSS in the terror attacks. They were spreading ‘saffron terrorism’ for the Mumbai terror attacks.

Aziz Burney, known for his anti-Hindu rants, was one of the key figures who actively pushed Congress party’s conspiracies against the RSS. Burney, who was the Group Editor of Sahara Publications like Roznama Rashtriya Sahara, Bazm-e-Sahara, Aalami Sahara, had published a book titled, “26/11 RSS Ki Saazish?” (26/11, An RSS Conspiracy?) to pin the blame on RSS for the Mumbai Terror attacks that were carried by Pakistan-based Islamic terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On 26th November 2008, Pakistani terrorists crossed the border and unleashed attacks in Mumbai. The attacks occurred at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai Chabad House, The Oberoi Trident, The Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, The Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier’s College. There was also an explosion at Mazagaon, in Mumbai’s port area, and in a taxi at Vile Parle. At least 174 people were killed (the numbers are suspected to be far more) and 300 people were injured.