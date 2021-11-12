Friday, November 12, 2021
News Reports
Minor son of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA commits suicide, shoots himself in his house, leaves a suicide note

The deceased boy was a student of class 12 at Satya Prakash Madan Mahal School where he was pursuing a course in Psychology. He was the youngest among the two children of Sanjay Yadav and his wife Seema Yadav.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image (Image source: News18)
Vaibhav Yadav, the teenaged son of Congress MLA from Bargi assembly constituency Sanjay Yadav, reportedly committed suicide on Thursday afternoon at his residence in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh in the afternoon of November 11.

Vaibhav, aged 17, reportedly killed himself with a licensed revolver from his father. The incident took place around 1.30 PM when Harinath, a servant at the house heard a gunshot. They informed the police that he had shot himself inside the room. He was rushed to Bhandari hospital with a gunshot injury to his skull. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. We recovered a suicide note and a pistol from the spot,” said Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna. The police have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC and started an investigation.

In the two pages suicide note written in English, he said that he was solely responsible for this step and no one should be held accountable. He said that he was lucky to have good parents and friends. He also texted messages to his five friends stating that he was going to die. “My friend has gone to heaven and I am going to meet him,” he wrote in the suicide note.

The deceased boy was a student of class 12 at Satya Prakash Madan Mahal School where he was pursuing a course in Psychology. He was the youngest among the two children of Sanjay Yadav and his wife Seema Yadav.

Police said that except for the servant, no one was present at the house. Seema Yadav had left for Bhopal whereas the MLA was attending a party meeting at Maharajpur regarding the proposed visit of former chief minister Kamalnath on November 15. His elder brother Samarthan was the petrol pump.

Sanjay Yadav was elected as the MLA foe the first time in 2018 when he defeated BJP’s Pratibha Singh.

 

