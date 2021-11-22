Continuing his ad hominem attacks against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, Nationalist Congress Party’s Nawab Malik has on Monday tweeted a picture to push his claims that the NCB officer forged his caste documents to get into civil services through the reserved category. Sharing a picture that he claimed was clicked during Wankhede’s ‘nikah’, Malik wrote on Twitter: “Qubool hai, qubool hai, qubool hai.. What did you do Sameer Dawood Wankhede?”

कबूल है, कबूल है, कबूल है…

यह क्या किया तुने Sameer Dawood Wankhede ? pic.twitter.com/VaVMZbrNo0 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 21, 2021

The attack on the NCB officer is part of Nawab Malik’s ongoing campaign against the officer after the latter arrested star kid Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the Cordelia Cruise drugs bust case on October 2 and Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan. He has earlier, too, alleged that the officer was born a Muslim but ‘forged’ caste documents to get admitted into civil services via reserved quota.

Malik, a few days ago, had also tweeted a picture of Sameer Wankhede and his first wife, Shabana Quraishi, and also posted a copy of the couple’s ‘nikah nama’ to insinuate that Wankhede got married as per Islamic rules.

To bolster NCP minister Nawab Malik’s attack on NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, Malik’s daughter Nilofer Malik Khan also took to Twitter the previous night to post what she claimed was Sameer Wankhede’s marriage certificate and wedding reception card, claiming the officer was married according to Islamic customs.

Sameer Wankhede framed his ex-cousin wife’s in a drugs case, alleges the NCP leader

It seems that NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has made demeaning the NCB officer Sameer Wankhede his only priority these days. The minister, on Thursday, November 18, claimed that since the family members of Wankhede’s ex-wife (Shabana Quraishi) have spoken out in the religion-caste debate, Wankhede had now framed his ex-cousin wife’s in a drugs case.

“Wankhede thought his first wife will speak against him. So, through a peddler, Wankhede planted drugs and got her cousin arrested through the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the state police,” Malik said. “His first wife’s family was threatened that if they spoke against Wankhede, the entire family will be dubbed as drug peddlers and arrested,” he said.

Nawab Malik accuses Wankhede of owning bar despite being in service

In another set of allegations, Malik, on November 20 claimed that Sameer Wankhede held a hotel liquor licence since 1997-98 when he was a minor, which is illegal. Nawab Malik said Sameer Wankhede had violated central civil services (conduct) rules by owning a restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai in spite of being in service. Service rules do not permit government officials to own businesses.

Malik apparently presented documents to the media alleging that the licence for Sadguru Bar & Restaurant in Vashi was in Sameer’s name, according to excise records. He further claimed that Sameer had been using his name on the licence since October 1997. Malik said the NCB officer was underage when he received the bar licence, claiming Sameer’s father Dnyandev was an excise department officer and he misused his position to get his son the licence.

When approached, Sameer said he had done nothing illegal because he had informed his department and mentioned properties in his tax forms since joining the IRS in 2008. “It can be seen from my records that I have declared the earnings from my restaurant in my records,” he explained.

Nawab Malik floats new conspiracy theory, alleges Aryan Khan was ‘kidnapped’ for ransom

The allegations, however, does not end here. Even after the NCB transferred the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case involving Aryan Khan to an SIT formed by its central officials due to the gravity of the case, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, on Sunday (November 7), stepped up the conspiracy theory by alleging that the arrest of Aryan Khan during the VVIP rave party was a matter of ‘kidnapping and ransom’.

Due to the continued personal attacks meted out at the officer and his family, Dhyandev Wankhede, father of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had on November 7, filed a defamation case against Maharashtra government minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for maligning the image of his family by making false allegations.

During the hearing on November 12, advocate Arshad Shaikh, appearing for Dhyandev Wankhede, father of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, has submitted 28 annexed documents of his client in the Bombay High Court to substantiate their claim that NCP leader Nawab Malik’s remarks, insinuations, imputation etc that he made against his family in whatsoever way— in writing, oral, press releases, interviews and likes were defamatory in nature.

The Bombay High Court had reserved the order on November 12 and urged Nawab Malik and Dnyaneshwar Wankhede, Sameer Wankhede’s father, not to submit any papers till the order was issued on November 22.