Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who are raising the issue of partition are in a way supporting the Taliban, and he cautioned people against those who support the Taliban. While speaking at ‘Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan’ in Lucknow, he said, “Even today there are many people in our country who are supporting Taliban. Supporting Taliban means insulting women, insulting Lord Buddha. There is a need to be careful with such people”.

The CM’s comment on partition came after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the country’s partition. The Samajwadi Party ally made the comments a day after saying that if Muhammad Ali Jinnah was made the first prime minister of India, the partition of India would not have happened.

Yogi Adityanath said, “Those who are speaking about the partition are in a way extending support to the Taliban. As soon as the Taliban resurfaced in Afghanistan, a number of voices started to come up in its support. When strong action was taken, these voices went soft.”

“Supporting the Taliban means supporting a power that works against humanity, against Lord Buddha’s message of ‘maitri’ (friendship). Certain people are moving in that direction and we need to be aware of them,” the CM added.

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav and his allies using the name of Jinnah repeatedly, the BJP leader said, “The opposition does not have any issue to raise…. Rashtranayak Sardar Patel is on one side and Jinnah, who divided the country, is on the other. They support Jinnah and insult Patel. But we support Patel. He is a rashtranayak while Jinnah will remain a villain for centuries. Will you support those supporting Jinnah?”

Yogi Adityanath further mentioned in his speech that there has been no riots in the state because everyone knows that seven generations of the rioters would be made to pay for the cost of damages in case of any violence.

CM Yogi also noted, “20 years ago in Afghanistan Taliban Statue of Buddha was blown up by cannon because they wanted to hurt the soul of India,” and said that the Taliban had forgotten that action had a reaction which was seen in the plight of the same Taliban later when the US attacked them with drones. “You must have seen that just a few days after that the US dropped bombs there and Talibanis began getting killed. We had said that the God is punishing them for what they did to the statue of Gautam Buddha.”

Yogi Adityanath noted, “Buddha never imposed war on the world, he will always be the source of inspiration for the humanity and the centre of devotion. But no Indian, or anyone supporting peace & harmony anywhere in the world, should forget the scenes of his statue being destroyed by Taliban”

CM Yogi said that the world has seen the barbarism of Taliban and warned people against those who support Taliban. Furthermore, the UP CM claimed that our history was distorted and the historians remained silent when a foreign invader like Alexander was called great instead of Chandragupta Maurya, “How is history distorted! History didn’t call Chandragupta Maurya great, whom did it call great? The one who lost from him. They call Alexander, the great. The nation has been cheated. But historians are silent on it”