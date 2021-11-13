The state administration of Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has requested the central government that the renovated Habibganj railway station in Bhopal be renamed after the 18th-century tribal queen Rani Kamlapati. The Madhya Pradesh government made the appeal in a letter addressed to the Union Home Minister. The request came ahead of the launch of India’s first world-class railway station.

The station, which was revamped at a cost of 100 crores, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, the day the government opens the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,’ a week-long celebration of the Scheduled Tribes’ pride in India.

Habibganj railway station will honour the legacy and bravery of Rani Kamlapati: MP Govt

The letter explains the state government’s rationale behind the proposal to rename the Habibganj railway station. It said that the renaming of the railway station will honour Rani Kamlapati’s legacy and bravery.

Rani Kamlapati was the widowed Gond ruler of Ginnorgarh’s lord, Nizam Shah. She was a protector of the state when her husband died. With a population of over 1.2 crores, the Gond community is India’s largest tribal group. The Gonds are members of the Gondi–Manda subgroup of the Dravidian language family’s South Central branch.

Therefore, renaming the station will also be in accordance with the Indian government’s decision to celebrate the legacy of Scheduled Tribes in India, read the letter from the state’s transportation department.

This renaming is also in keeping with the Indian government’s decision to celebrate November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in remembrance of Birsa Munda, added the letter.

The central government has decided to commemorate revered tribal leader and independence fighter Birsa Munda on November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.’ November 15 marks the birth anniversary date of Birsa Munda who is considered a God by tribal communities across India.

Meanwhile, Pragya Singh Thakur, a BJP MP from Bhopal, has demanded that Habibganj railway station be renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bhopal station redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore

Habibganj Railway Station has been redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The station will showcase Madhya Pradesh’s tourism and culture at its main entrance, waiting rooms, VIP lounge and air concourse. It will feature glimpses of heritage sites such as Sanchi Stupa, Bhojpur Temples, Bhim Baithika, Birla Mandir, Tawa Dam, Tribal Museum among others.

Last month the Indian Railways had shared pictures of the swanky interiors of the station building.

Newly developed Habibganj Railway Station shall offer world-class facilities.



According to the Ministry of Railways, the rebuilt station would include extensive seating on platforms, concourses, lounges, dormitories, and retiring rooms, as well as adequate parking and Divyang-friendly amenities such as lifts, escalators, and travelators.